7,000 Nurses Go on Strike in New York City

Midday nurses strike rally @MontefioreNYC #bronx



Nurses say they will be out here until well after sunset pic.twitter.com/NfBGnGxl28 — Gus Rosendale (@Gus4NY) January 9, 2023

The New York State Nurses Association had warned that workers at all 12 city hospitals with union contracts would go on strike if agreements could not be struck. After the announcement, seven hospitals struck tentative deals, including two late Sunday—but no agreement has been made yet at the two giant hospitals with nurses on strike Monday.

‘Twas a big morning with @nynurses as they went on strike for after working conditions and proper staffing to protect themselves and their patients. Solidarity! pic.twitter.com/hpcnBNQKpI — Jesse Eli S. (@jesse__eli) January 9, 2023

Nurses are disgruntled by staffing shortages, leading to long hours in tough conditions and not enough pay to match such circumstances, in which they are stretched thin trying to care for all their patients.

Nurses lining both sides of the street at Mount Sinai. The vibe is exuberant but nurses say they feel sad it’s come to this pic.twitter.com/zbG0qy8nA6 — Caroline Lewis (@clewisreports) January 9, 2023

“Nurses don’t want to strike. Bosses have pushed us to strike by refusing to seriously consider our proposals to address the desperate crisis of unsafe staffing that harms our patients,” the New York State Nurses Association union said in a statement.