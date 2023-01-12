D&D’s first iteration came about in 1974. Many of the core features from that era remain in place today. You’re likely familiar with the basics: Players choose a class for their character to unlock certain abilities. Warriors are good in combat, for example, while wizards can cast spells. Players go through adventures designed either in official releases or crafted by whichever player serves as the dungeon master. At the end of the adventure, their characters get stronger by acquiring new equipment or unlocking new abilities.

In 2000, Wizards of the Coast released what is officially labeled as the third edition of its rule set. This became known as “the d20 system,” with “d20” being the shorthand name for the 20-sided dice that players use during a game session. That edition also came with something known as the Open Gaming License, or OGL. As its name suggests, the OGL allows independent publishers to use a basic level of D&D’s content and rules for their own products without paying any royalties to Wizards of the Coast.

Those publishers could not republish much of D&D’s intellectual property, like specific characters or fictional settings or adventure plots, under the OGL. But those companies could publish new material that uses the underlying game mechanics of the d20 system without paying Wizards of the Coast for the right to use it. Those publishers gained the freedom to create role-playing games of their own without having to develop an entirely new rule set for it, making it easier for new users to learn and reducing the risk of expensive copyright battles if one system hewed too closely to another.