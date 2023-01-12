These changes haven’t come without pushback from the Magic community, some of whom have complained of wallet fatigue at being asked to keep up with new cards and sets. Nor have they escaped the notice of Wall Street. Last November, Bank of America downgraded Hasbro’s stock from a “buy” to an “underperform” after its analysis concluded that the company was printing too many Magic cards, diluting the brand’s value and driving players to other collectible card games. “Hasbro is killing its golden goose,” the bank argued.

Perhaps the most infamous example of perceived greed came late last year when Wizards was celebrating Magic’s 30th anniversary. The company announced a special release of cards from the first Magic set in 1993, including cards that it had promised in the 1990s to never reprint again. Players could spend $1,000—yes, you read that correctly—for four randomized packs of cards from that set. Similar packs for new sets can cost as little as $5. And to keep the promise they made in the 1990s, Wizards said the cards from the anniversary set could not be used in tournaments, which dramatically reduces their potential resale value on the secondary market for players and collectors alike. Similar price tags are unlikely in D&D, but the underlying spirit may remain the same.

With Hasbro’s declaration last year that it hopes to grow its profits by 50 percent over the following three years, D&D appears to be the company’s next target for a revenue squeeze. Shredding a two-decade-old license that propped up large portions of the RPG industry may have been the most obvious way to grow shareholder value. But it may prove counterproductive if publishers, developers, and customers opt for gaming systems that are less onerous than the d20 system may soon become. That, in turn, could allow for alternative systems to siphon away players and disposable incomes—a scenario that the original OGL’s broad terms implicitly hoped to avoid.