Amazon Devours MGM in the Latest Merger of the Content Armageddon

Jeff Bezos now owns James Bond. And The Handmaid’s Tale. And Rocky (and Creed). And Legally Blonde, Robocop, The Pink Panther, Silence of the Lambs, and thousands of other films—all of which are also bits of intellectual property that can be made (and remade) into new films.

On Wednesday, Amazon made it official: The e-commerce juggernaut was buying MGM, the venerable studio that was, for much of the 20th Century, synonymous with Hollywood. It is, in one sense, a landmark acquisition: A big tech company acquiring a hallowed, long-in-the-tooth media company. It is also the latest example of Big Tech’s increasing power as its tentacles grope into a variety of sectors, very much including traditional media. Alongside last week’s merger between HBO Max and Discovery, it’s the latest sign that the merger-and-consolidation wave we’re seeing in streaming is only accelerating. Amazon’s new acquisition will certainly inspire another Katamari-like takeover, until the streaming landscape is entirely blotted out by three dominant companies: Netflix, Disney, and Amazon.



There is a lot that Amazon isn’t getting in this deal, despite early reports suggesting otherwise. MGM sold off many of its prize titles—including Gone With the Wind and The Wizard of Oz—years ago. The catalog of titles Amazon acquired mostly includes films released after 1986. Of its big properties, only the James Bond franchise is the sort of blue chip blockbuster for which studios pine. And MGM was already long past its prime: It declared bankruptcy in 2010 and has been managed by its largest shareholder, the hedge fund Anchorage Capital, for most of the last decade. Amazon is paying more than $8 billion for the studio, but a lot of what it is getting is more titles for its ever-expanding streaming library, which it will then use to lure subscribers for its main hustle, its e-commerce platform.

