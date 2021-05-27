Amazon Devours MGM in the Latest Merger of the Content Armageddon

There is a lot that Amazon isn’t getting in this deal, despite early reports suggesting otherwise. MGM sold off many of its prize titles—including Gone With the Wind and The Wizard of Oz—years ago. The catalog of titles Amazon acquired mostly includes films released after 1986. Of its big properties, only the James Bond franchise is the sort of blue chip blockbuster for which studios pine. And MGM was already long past its prime: It declared bankruptcy in 2010 and has been managed by its largest shareholder, the hedge fund Anchorage Capital, for most of the last decade. Amazon is paying more than $8 billion for the studio, but a lot of what it is getting is more titles for its ever-expanding streaming library, which it will then use to lure subscribers for its main hustle, its e-commerce platform.



Amazon has achieved a modicum of success by using its clout and capital to purchase film and television prestige for itself, throwing money at directors like Spike Lee, Kenneth Lonergan, and Barry Jenkins, and netting a handful of Oscars in return—most recently for The Sound of Metal. Original hits, on the other hand, have proven harder to come by than award-season trinkets. MGM certainly brings the gauzy memory of gilded old-school studio prestige, but beyond this nostalgia factor, it’s mostly a faded brand. Amazon doesn’t seem all that interested in reviving MGM’s fortunes, as much as it wants to try to aggressively use its back catalog of movies to kindle the wave of blockbusters that have thus far failed to emerge.



This means more reboots and remixes. “The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team,” Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said in a press release. “It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.”

