Brazil’s Post-Riot Social Media Restrictions Aren’t Worth a Free Speech Freakout

Most important to stress in this heated climate is the fact that not a single action taken by any government official in Brazil after January 8 comes anywhere close to replicating the institutional and physical violence against dissent perpetrated by the state during the period of military rule. There can, of course, be legitimate concerns about the justice system overstepping its authority. Worrying about judicial overreach does not automatically place one on the side of the insurrectionists. But such concerns are so far unjustified. This isn’t a slippery slope scenario. There is no symmetry between the radical right and everyone else. There’s no need for “well, now a right-wing president will be justified in cracking down on the left” hypotheticals because there’s no similar threat from anti-Bolsonaro grassroots forces on the horizon. The New York Times piece Greenwald has been citing incessantly in defense of his alarmism about de Moraes was notably written in September. Obviously, quite a bit has transpired since then.

If what is happening in Brazil is not a legitimate crisis that justifies a social media timeout for some people—namely, accounts that lionize rioters or mobilize future attacks on Brazil’s democratic order—it’s not clear what in the world is. There are simply no accounts of authorities acting unreasonably. The two men most directly responsible for the security failings in Brasília on January 8—the governor and security secretary of the Federal District—are being scrupulously afforded every due process protection. There are no kangaroo courts and no state of exception despite an emergency federal intervention in Brasília. In a sense, the freakout over social media access illustrates the exemplary way in which the Lula administration is handling the response in the real world. If this is the biggest complaint, then there is little else to criticize.

To anyone scrupulously devoted to the bigger picture, there are more substantive concerns to which our attention is more deservedly diverted. Free speech absolutism is a clear, legitimate principle. But so is the notion that people should not be allowed to use privately held social media platforms to incite an insurrection against a democratically elected government. It is clear that the Brazilian government was woefully unprepared for an attack like the one on January 8. It is now scrambling to tackle a threat it should have done more to combat sooner. There is much in the way of shoring up democratic institutions to be done.