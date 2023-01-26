Bipartisan Supreme Court Reform Is Not a Pipe Dream

McKeown’s rosy-colored view of our current moment runs counter to the trend line of public take on the court’s impartiality and freedom from political and partisan taint.

It may be that this discrepancy can be written down to the fact that McKeown is examining a different problem. "Extrajudicial activities," such as the penchant of Douglas and his contemporaries and predecessors to moonlight as advocates are not why a September 2022 Pew survey found that 53 percent of Americans—an unsurprising 70 percent of Democrats and a surprising 37 percent of Republicans—believe that the justices "are doing a poor or only fair job of keeping their political views out of how they decide major cases."

And errant off-the-court meandering of the sort that defined Douglas’s is not what Justice Elena Kagan had in mind when, just prior to the court’s current term, she leveled an unprecedented public fusillade at her conservative colleagues—confirming that “people have a right” to harbor skepticism about justices who “don’t act like courts” and admonishing that “the court shouldn’t be wandering around just inserting itself into every hot button issue in America, and it especially, you know, shouldn’t be doing that in a way that reflects one ideology or one … set of political views over another.” Nor are extrajudicial misdeeds what drove 72 percent of respondents in a March 2022 C-SPAN poll to favor adoption of a code of ethics for the Supreme Court, like that in place for lower federal courts. In short, the current spike in skepticism about the court’s impartiality and support for ethics reform arises from what the conservative justices are doing when they have their robes on—how they are doing their day job.

The most plausible vehicle for a credibly bipartisan initiative would build on a one-page “Supreme Court Ethics Act,” introduced in the last Congress by Senator Chris Murphy and by Representative Hank Johnson. This bill would simply direct the Judicial Conference to issue a code of conduct applicable to Supreme Court justices as well as lower court federal judges. If such a bill were to pass, it would address at least one of the flash points in the current furor. The existing Judicial Conference Code requires lower court judges to recuse from “any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned,” requiring recusal if “the judge or the judge’s spouse … is known by the judge to have an interest that could be substantially affected by the outcome of the proceeding. A law subjecting Supreme Court justices to a code of conduct, substantially mirroring the existing Judicial Conference code, could precipitate reversal of Justice Thomas’s refusal to recuse from cases involving his spouse’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Enactment of such a bill would also give the Judicial Conference’s prescriptions the force of law and the blessing of Congress, which would surely encourage all judges and justices to take them seriously.