House Republicans Want to Take Away D.C.’s Right to Govern Itself

One of the measures targets the district’s bill to overhaul its criminal code for the first time since 1901. Among its many changes are sentence reductions for some offenses and the restoration of jury trials for misdemeanors, which has drawn some criticism from Mayor Muriel Bowser and district law enforcement leaders. Kentucky Representative James Comer, a Republican who chairs the House Oversight Committee, told The Washington Post that it amounted to a “pro-criminal bill.” The bill’s defenders have noted that there is little evidence that lengthy sentences actually deter criminals.

The other measure that’s drawn the attention of Republicans would expand the right to vote to noncitizens living inside the district for local races, mirroring similar measures in a handful of municipalities across the country. I criticized the proposal last year as the wrong solution to the right problem and disagreed with the idea of creating a second-class form of pseudo-citizenship. For Republican lawmakers, many of whom take phantom fears of voter fraud as an article of faith these days, the misguided bill is seen as an existential threat to the American republic.

If D.C. had full statehood, it would be what Justice Louis Brandeis described as a laboratory of democracy, free to make its own policy decisions and let them stand or fail of their own accord. Voters could then elect new leaders and change course if they were dissatisfied with the outcome. The district and its residents are not so lucky. Their right to self-government is revocable and limited, and Republicans have expressed a willingness to keep it that way.