House Republicans Want to Take Away D.C.’s Right to Govern Itself

Things began to change in 1968. The assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. that year set off intense rioting across the country, with D.C. one of the epicenters. Heavy destruction in some D.C. neighborhoods brought renewed attention to the city’s unusual situation. Walter Washington, the district’s appointed mayor-commissioner at the time who emerged as a local leader for his handling of the riots, also successfully pressured Congress into giving local government a greater degree of electoral autonomy. That campaign culminated in the passage of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act of 1973.

The 1973 law established a City Council with 13 members—one for each of the city’s eight wards and five at-large seats—and a mayor who was directly elected by D.C. voters. Despite their names, the offices also function as a territorial legislature and governor of sorts since the city and the district are virtually identical. The law also placed various limits on what the new local government could and could not tax, contributing to a budget crisis in the 1990s that highlighted the tenuous nature of D.C. self-government. In 1995, Congress imposed a financial control board on the city to oversee its budget and make cuts where it thought it was justified.

D.C. home rule was not always a strictly partisan issue—indeed, it was Richard Nixon who signed the 1973 act into law. But it has taken an increasingly ideological tenor in recent years as more Democrats have embraced the idea of D.C. statehood and more Republicans became vocal about both preventing the district from becoming the fifty-first state, as well as reversing home rule in general. There is an uncomfortable racial aspect to the debate. Until recently, D.C. was a majority-Black city, and its Black residents remain a plurality among the district’s permanent population. (As the nation’s capital, D.C. has a greater proportion of temporary residents and commuters than most other major urban areas.)