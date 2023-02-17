Steven Donziger May Get Another Day in Court

The ruling was catastrophic for Donziger, who has denied any wrongdoing. Kaplan’s findings led to Donziger’s disbarment in New York and the District of Columbia. When federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York declined to prosecute Donziger for any alleged offenses, Kaplan hired a private law firm to prosecute him on six counts of criminal contempt of court for allegedly defying Kaplan’s orders at various points throughout the litigation. The private lawyers appeared in court on behalf of the United States of America, a privilege usually reserved for the Justice Department, and were described in court filings as assistant U.S. attorneys. Donziger was convicted and sentenced to six months in prison.

Kaplan justified the private prosecution by pointing to the court’s inherent authority as well as Rule 42 in the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, which states that if the federal government “declines the request” to prosecute criminal contempt, “the court must appoint another attorney to prosecute the contempt.” Donziger asked the appellate courts to intervene by arguing that Kaplan’s decision violated the Appointments Clause. That clause generally requires that federal civil servants must be appointed by the president if they wield a major executive branch power, such as prosecuting crimes.

In other words, Donziger argued that he could not be prosecuted by a private court-appointed attorney if the Justice Department declined to do so. By proceeding anyway, he argued, the court had violated the Constitution’s separation of powers. A three-judge panel in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Kaplan’s orders over Donziger’s objection, but not without a dissent by Judge Steven Menashi. “This is not how defendants are prosecuted in a system of separated powers,” he wrote, quoting from the Supreme Court’s ruling against Richard Nixon in the Watergate tapes case. “In our constitutional framework, ‘the Executive Branch has exclusive authority and absolute discretion to decide whether to prosecute a case.’”