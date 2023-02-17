President Biden, Have I Got a Labor Secretary for You

As I noted in September, Walsh was not a great labor secretary. He was uninterested in regulatory matters and didn’t get a lot done. He was good at the glad-handing part of the job, but he didn’t do enough of it with Congress because he never bothered to move down from Boston, where he was mayor when he assumed the post. That seemed emblematic of his weak commitment.

Even Walsh’s most significant accomplishment—avoiding a rail strike before the midterm elections—came to grief when four unions rejected the contract Walsh negotiated because it didn’t give rail workers any sick days. In the end, Congress imposed the contract on the unions, ignoring pleas from Senator Bernie Sanders that seven days of sick leave be added. This allowed House and Senate Republicans to oppose it on those grounds, positioning themselves in the mighty battle for working-class votes as pro-union when they are anything but.

Walsh was a big disappointment because he was a former union leader, and the Labor Department hadn’t had a secretary with a union card in nearly half a century. (The last one was William Usery Jr., a former leader in the International Association of Machinists, who held the job under President Gerald Ford.) There was a time when being a union member was an absolute requirement. The first three labor secretaries, under Presidents Woodrow Wilson, Warren Harding, Calvin Coolidge, and Herbert Hoover were all recruited from labor, and the nomination of the fourth, Frances Perkins, was opposed by the American Federation of Labor because she wasn’t. Perkins went on, of course, to be the greatest labor secretary in history.