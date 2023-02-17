President Biden, Have I Got a Labor Secretary for You

Walsh’s nomination was a return to the pre-Perkins tradition after 16 dreary months of the Trump-installed Eugene Scalia, a union-busting corporate attorney (and yes, son of you-know-who). Walsh had run the Building and Construction Trades Council for Greater Boston, and before that, he’d been president of Local 223 of the Laborers’ International Union of North America, or LiUNA. It was good to see a union guy take the job. But alas, Walsh was no Frances Perkins.

Now Biden has the chance to install a more formidable labor leader. The idea of making Nelson labor secretary originated with Senator Bernie Sanders, and it’s a good one. (Sanders’ other candidate for the job, Robert Reich, is a less good idea; Reich didn’t get all that much done last time he had the job.) As Sanders noted in a letter last week to Biden, Nelson is “a very strong communicator of progressive values” and “has a very thorough understanding of federal labor laws.” Nelson is such a good fit that I note (with mild annoyance) Morgan Clendaniel of Fast Company got a piece up pushing Nelson before me. But let that sink in. A business magazine is recommending an eminent labor leader for the job. Meanwhile, the public judges unions more favorably than at any time since the zenith of President Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society. President Biden, take note.

I’d heard for years that Nelson was a dynamic speaker. I finally saw her in action earlier this week at a conference hosted by the Open Markets Institute, a nonprofit that promotes antitrust. (To watch her speech, click here and forward to 6:45:37.) Nelson came at the end of a long day of panels, and she brought the flagging audience back to life. “They have stolen our labor,” she said.