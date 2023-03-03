Florida Republicans Hope to Enshrine a Right to Religious Discrimination

What would this actually look like in practice? Let’s imagine a hypothetical scenario. A public figure—say, a candidate for the state House of Representatives—makes a bigoted or discriminatory statement regarding sex and gender. At a campaign event, she says something like, “I sincerely believe that the trans agenda is evil, and that the Radical Left is trying to sexualize our kids, and I’m going to stop them.” Let’s say that I, as a non-journalist—say, a religious studies professor at a private liberal arts college—write an article or make a comment on a podcast in which I refer to that statement as discriminatory. Perhaps I characterize the public figure as “anti-trans.” Under the new law, that figure can sue me on the grounds that my characterization is defamatory. If she prevails in her suit, she is entitled to damages of no less than $35,000. Naturally, I can win the case if I provide hard evidence that her statements were in fact discriminatory and that my allegation was true. But this is where the catch comes in: My accuser can maintain that her statements were religious expressions.

This bill is not only part of a nationwide spate of anti-LGBTQ legislation but, also, a related campaign to promote religious freedom—that is to say, the freedom of a select few. As I wrote in The New Republic last year, rightwing political groups, including Christian legal organizations such as the Alliance Defending Freedom, have been hard at work to transform the character of the “sincere religious believer” as a novel construction within the law. Inevitably, the individual right to free religious expression will conflict with the rights of others. ADF has worked on a number of recent high-profile cases in which a cake baker or website designer or football coach, as sincere believers, are protected from doing business with or accommodating others, even if it harms them.

Legal scholars call these “third-party harms.” If a conflict is simply between a religious believer and the government—for example, a religious person needs a dietary accommodation while incarcerated—no one else’s rights are affected. Thomas Jefferson, one of the framers of American religious freedom, famously wrote that “it does me no injury for my neighbour to say there are twenty gods, or no god. It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg.” But what happens when someone’s religious opinions, and their actions based on them, are in fact harmful? When they do more than pick your pocket or break your leg but, worse, deny you life-saving medical care? There is real material danger when public figures circulate anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, not least because it leads to changes in policy and practice that severely undermine public health. This is about life and death. And yet, the defining feature of this new character, the sincere believer, is that they are unaccountable to others.