The Antisocial Strain of Sincere Religious Beliefs Is on the Rise

The brand of religious freedom that conservatives have endorsed in recent years is a deeply antisocial version. And it has often been bolstered by a now-common but relatively new phrase: “sincerely held religious belief.” Sincere beliefs are now used to flout anti-discrimination laws, undermine public education, and endanger public health. New laws and lawsuits aim to protect the sincere beliefs of discriminatory business owners. Many thousands of Americans successfully applied for exemptions from vaccine mandates, since receiving a vaccine would violate their beliefs. Legislators in numerous states are even working to enlist sincere beliefs in the critical race theory panic. For example, Oklahoma legislators recently introduced a bill that would protect public school children from lessons that result “in the promotion of positions in opposition to the closely held religious beliefs of the student.” Sincerely held religious beliefs have become a powerful tool for those believers—especially white Christians—who want to be exempted from certain aspects of public life.

Of course, many on the political right would not agree with this framing; they would argue the opposite. For them, the protection of religious belief would enable them to participate more fully in society. In his dissent in Obergefell, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, “I assume that those who cling to old beliefs will be able to whisper their thoughts in the recesses of their homes, but if they repeat those views in public, they will risk being labeled as bigots and treated as such by governments, employers, and schools.” Cornyn quoted this line in his questioning of Jackson, asking her if she was concerned that believers would be “vilified as unwilling to assent to this new orthodoxy.” Not to be too glib about it, but what they seek is the right not to be “canceled”—to say things and act in ways, in public, that are offensive and even harmful, without being denounced or otherwise face public reproach for their beliefs.

Justice Clarence Thomas has put it even more bluntly. In October 2020, the court declined to hear the case of Kim Davis, the Kentucky county clerk who refused to sign the marriage license of a same-sex couple. But Thomas took the opportunity to issue a statement, joined by Alito, in which he argued that “Davis may have been one of the first victims of this Court’s cavalier treatment of religion in its Obergefell decision, but she will not be the last.” He continued, predicting, “Due to Obergefell, those with sincerely held religious beliefs concerning marriage will find it increasingly difficult to participate in society without running afoul of Obergefell and its effect on other antidiscrimination claims” (emphasis added). This, then, is the function conservatives hope sincerely held religious beliefs will serve. They allow them to participate in society, on their own terms.