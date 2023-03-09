Navajo Nation Is Taking on Three States and the Federal Government for the Right to Colorado River Water

In the Navajo Nation’s eyes, the United States has not yet lived up to its promises to help the tribe become self-sufficient. It told the court that 30 percent of its members don’t have access to running water, forcing them to seek it from distant non-potable sources at considerable cost and effort. “While the average American uses 80-100 gallons of water per day for household needs, Navajo Nation members use about seven,” the tribe noted. “The resulting difficulty in maintaining hand hygiene contributed to a COVID-19 death rate higher in the Nation than in many other parts of the United States. And droughts have only made things worse.”

The other half of the case’s history springs from a century of broader legal squabbles over water rights for the Colorado River, the most important waterway in the southwestern United States. Seven states formed an interstate compact in 1922 to settle the division of rights. The Colorado River Compact effectively divided the river and its waters into two portions, with Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming forming the upper half and Arizona, California, and Nevada forming the lower. It did not resolve, however, how much water should be allocated among the states within each half. Arizona and California went to the Supreme Court in 1952 over the question, drawing other states and the federal government into the dispute.

Lawsuits between the states themselves fall under the high court’s original jurisdiction, meaning no lower court hears the case. Arizona v. California and its related cases are among the most complicated disputes in the court’s history, and it serves no purpose to summarize them at any great length here. What matters for this particular case is that the United States intervened on behalf of five southwestern tribes in the Lower Colorado River basin to provide them with adequate access to water, which the court granted.