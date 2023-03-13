The Right-Wing Zealot Who Wrecked the Budget Process and Made Washington Dysfunctional

Congress has failed to pass a budget on time almost every year for the last 45 years. There are many reasons for this sorry state of affairs. But there is one that stands out over all the rest. Democrats and Republicans can’t negotiate a budget anymore because only one side is willing to negotiate. That is to say—Democrats are willing to discuss the budget cuts Republicans want. But Republicans are not willing to discuss the tax increases Democrats want. And you can thank one man in particular.

Grover Norquist has been running Americans for Tax Reform since the Reagan era. It was back then, in 1986, that he came up with what I must confess has been an effective—if ruinous—idea: the Taxpayer Protection Pledge that his organization asks political candidates to sign.

The pledge really became a thing in conservative circles after 1990, when President George H.W. Bush agreed with the Democratic Congress to a tax increase. In 1988, Bush had said at his convention: “Read my lips: no new taxes.” But reality impinged on his promise in the form of a savings and loan crisis (precipitated, of course, by free-market deregulation courtesy of a 1982 banking law). The federal government had to spend a lot of money to cover that fiasco. Deficits shot up. Fed Chair Alan Greenspan said he wouldn’t ease the money supply until he saw evidence of deficit reduction. Doing that merely via spending cuts was, as it always is, smoke and mirrors. So, Bush did the responsible thing.