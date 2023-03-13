The Right-Wing Zealot Who Wrecked the Budget Process and Made Washington Dysfunctional

And make no mistake—it is the Republicans who are fiscally irresponsible. Consider these deficit numbers. Jimmy Carter left office with a deficit of $74 billion, which made conservatives apoplectic. Reagan doubled it. Bush Sr. nearly doubled it again. Clinton wiped it all away and left the country with a $236 billion surplus. Bush Jr. wiped out the surplus and tacked on $460 billion in deficits (that is, adding those two figures, he finished nearly $700 billion in the red). Obama increased the deficit by about $125 billion (after inheriting the biggest financial crisis in 80 years, helped along, again, by Republican-led deregulation). Trump increased the deficit by…wanna guess? Try $2.6 trillion. In sum, in the last half-century, Democratic presidents have actually reduced the deficit, because of the numbers under Clinton, while Republican presidents have increased it by something greater than $3.5 trillion.

It’s not even close as to which party is more fiscally sound. It’s the party that’s willing to raise taxes—to do things like protect the Medicare Trust Fund, as Biden wants to do. The party that won’t consider the tax increases Biden proposes—on a sliver of the population (the 1 percent) that got $6.5 trillion richer last year, by the way, in one short year, leaving it owning a record 32.3 percent of the country’s wealth—is the party that shuts down any hope of compromise, all because of this destructive pledge, on the very day the president proposes his budget. That’s your real March Madness.President Biden unveiled his budget last week, and everyone immediately pronounced it dead on arrival. This is because the proposal has—gasp! —tax increases. The Republican Party won’t tolerate them, so the budget is dead.

Yes, Biden proposes to increase several taxes. They’re all on plutocrats and corporations: a billionaires’ minimum tax; a stock buyback tax; a higher capital gains rate for the wealthiest investors; an increase in the tax that sustains Medicare on dollars earned above $400,000; a hike in the top marginal rate for individuals and couples; and so on. He proposes these increases not just for kicks, of course, but to pay for public programs for the rest of us that he wants the federal government to support.