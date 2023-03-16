Sorry, Clarence Thomas, but Supreme Court Ethics Reform Is on the Table

The first new provision creates for the Supreme Court the equivalent of the inspector general office created by the Carter-era statute to reform executive agencies. The bill directs the Court to appoint an Ethics Investigation Counsel, “who shall adopt rules [for] enforcement of the code of conduct,” including a “process” to receive public information about potential violations of the code. The Counsel “shall [among other things] conduct investigations into potential violations [of the code].” The Counsel is given a four-year term and is removable by the Court (only) “for cause”—a term which, historically, has set a very high bar to termination.

The bill spells out no enforcement or remedial mechanism to be applied either by the Court or the Counsel. But it does require the Counsel to issue an annual report detailing “steps taken” in response to public complaints. Hence, this provision does not subject the justices to disciplinary action by a person or institution separate from the Court or outside its supervisory power. But experience with the Executive Branch inspectors general teaches that, in practice, at a minimum, the threat of investigations and public reports would significantly sharpen incentives for the justices (and parties to cases) to steer well clear of potential real or apparent conflicts of interest.

The second new provision in this year’s Supreme Court Ethics Act puts some teeth into a requirement long on the statute books, prescribing criteria for recusal decisions by federal judges and Supreme Court “justices.” The law, Section 455 of the federal criminal code, mandates all federal jurists to recuse from “any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned,” and, more specifically, to recuse if “the judge or the judge’s spouse … is known by the judge to have an interest that could be substantially affected by the outcome of the proceeding.”