Sorry, Clarence Thomas, but Supreme Court Ethics Reform Is on the Table

On February 9, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair and Majority Whip Dick Durbin announced himself an enthusiastic original co-sponsor of the 2023 version of the Supreme Court code of conduct bill that Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy and Georgia Representative Hank Johnson had co-sponsored in previous Congresses.* That same day, CNN Senior Supreme Court Analyst Joan Biskupic, drawing on her sources inside the Court, reported that the justices, feeling the heat, had revived their discussions about adopting a code of conduct on their own.

But as The Washington Post subsequently reported, those discussions had foundered, in all likelihood because Justices Clarence Thomas and (probably) Samuel Alito weren’t receptive to the idea (and because Chief Justice John Roberts and his allies lack the political will to second-guess colleagues on their ethics judgments—as Roberts has publicly acknowledged).

This wasn’t a completely bad sign, however. The Post’s revelation appeared in an extensive recap of the history of efforts, on both sides of the aisle, to enact code of conduct legislation for the Supreme Court. The fact that top mainstream media had assigned their experts thus to dig deep into this issue signaled that Supreme Court ethics reform had, at least, caromed toward the center of their radar screens. It wasn’t long before the idea popped up on the action agendas of progressive Supreme Court pundits and activists who, previously, had been laser-focused exclusively on court-packing or term limits. In mid-February, The Nation’s Elie Mystal wrote that “imposing ethics rules on the Supreme Court … is maybe the first step in rebalancing the distribution of power among the branches of government.” Days later, Demand Justice’s co-founder and chief counsel (and former Obama White House associate counsel), Chris Kang, endorsed code of conduct legislation as a “first step” toward rebalancing interbranch power, and comparatively “low-hanging fruit” ripe for plucking.