Why Republicans Abandoned Their Economic Message

This should not be particularly surprising if you’ve paid even an iota of attention to GOP politics over the past few years. The “woke agenda” now dominates cable news—anything will do, whether it’s uproars about children reading books about gay penguins or gas stoves or conversations about whether spokescandies should be hot or not (the right-wing position, to be clear, is that spokescandies should be very sexually arousing). These oddball obsessions, which shrink to fit any or all news cycles, have quickly swallowed nearly every other area of the Republican policy apparatus. OK, a bank failed—but was it woke? This is their response to everything now. No matter what story is leading the coverage, conservatives will fit the news peg into the woke-hole.



As Democrats head into what will be a difficult election year—they will be defending several vulnerable Senate seats and almost certainly running the oldest presidential candidate in American political history—this tendency among conservatives is essentially an in-kind donation. Republicans simply don’t have an economic message anymore. They’ve given up on the hard stuff. It’s Mr. Potato Head, diversity fearmongering, and the relative fuckability of M&M’s all the way down.



What is especially odd about this is that Republican voters care about the economy—very much so. A March CNN poll found that a third of GOP voters rated the economy as their number one policy issue when it came to selecting a presidential candidate. Only 7 percent chose issues relating to “values, morals, and rights”—with only 1 percent picking “anti-woke” as a matter of concern. This trend is broadly true of the entire electorate: Last month, Pew found that “strengthening the economy” was far and away the most important issue to voters, with three-quarters of respondents saying it should be a top priority.

