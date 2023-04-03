The Most Lasting Damage of the Bush Era Was Not the Iraq War

The recent anniversary of the Iraq invasion has prompted vivid evocations of just how insanely bright-eyed American politicians were to embark on a bloody lark that, even then, had only the murkiest of actual goals. Mindless pro-war jingoism (flag pins! “Embedded” reporters!) only barely outpaced the punitive derision and silencing of anyone critical of the operation (MSNBC fired Phil Donahue! People stopped eating French cheese!). The boosters of the neoconservative project gained permanent places in the mild debates of television news that they’ve never really surrendered, as their patter about civility and American ideals have since morphed seamlessly into gormless “Never Trump” platitudes.

Still, I don’t feel foolish to have once imagined that the ambitions of the neocons were likelier sturdier than the fervid designs of the pro-life right. After all, scores of Democrats signed on to those AUMFs, proud participants in the culmination of the post-9/11 campaign to cow any dissent regarding the protection of “the homeland.” (Only now is that starting to sound creepy again.)

On the other hand, as hard as it to believe, optimists in the early 2000s could look at the political landscape and find the beginning of common ground in the abortion debate. Not only were there still enough pro-choice Republicans to sustain two whole (if modest) political action committees, the most controversial act of Bush’s presidency on the night of September 10, 2001, was his August 9, 2001, rollout of a federal stem cell research funding policy that everyone hated. Pro-life groups carped that he had given in on the principle of funding stem cell research at all; researchers pointed out that by limiting the research to existing lines, he hadn’t done much good. Moderate Republicans in the House and Senate joined with Democrats in passing bills that attempted to expand the guidelines despite Bush’s promise to veto any further funding.