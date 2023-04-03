The Most Lasting Damage of the Bush Era Was Not the Iraq War

Had funding for embryonic research been expanded, history might be different. The argument by nominally pro-life politicians who supported stem cell research (including Bill Frist, Orrin Hatch, and Nancy Reagan) was that the harm of destroying the unimplanted embryos developed in vitro was outweighed by the potential benefit to the humans walking around in the world. But the right no longer recognizes that kind of moral calculus, and the legal framework to undermine it emerged at the same time, pushed forward by the same people who seemed so reasonable about stem cell research.

The pitiless tragedy of his two pointless wars (along with the financial crash that capped off his reign) may have pushed this from our memories, but Bush’s first violent incursion was an assault on the logic of bodily autonomy. In his first term, he signed a flurry of bills into law with tactically gruesome names—the “Unborn Victims of Violence Act” and the “Partial Birth Abortion Act”—which, for the first time, enshrined in federal law the legal rights of fertilized eggs and fetuses as deserving federal protection against violence independent of the person carrying them.

Democrats lent support for these measures, seduced into building the foundations of the Dobbs decision by simplistic naming schemes that projected objectors to be outside acceptable norms—not unlike how many found themselves cheering on Operation Iraqi Freedom.