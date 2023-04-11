And Republicans are once again slowing the process, withholding “blue slips” that allow nominees to proceed to confirmation from the full Senate—a classic delaying tactic that allows any single senator to block a district court judicial nomination from their home state for any reason. Dick Durbin, the Judiciary Committee chair, has thus far done nothing to stop Republicans from using the opaque blue slip process to halt his party’s streak of successful nominations, despite the fact that he has unilateral power to do so. As a result, Biden’s nominees are stalled, leaving dozens of vacancies that could be filled by a Republican, should one win in 2024.



But there is another reason why the Judiciary Committee has been slow to move forward with new appointments in 2023. Dianne Feinstein, the 89-year-old senior senator from California, was reportedly hospitalized for shingles last month, forcing Democrats, who now hold a one-seat majority on the Judiciary Committee, to cancel multiple markup sessions. As Bloomberg reported recently, Feinstein’s absence—along with Durbin’s own after he caught Covid-19—meant that the Judiciary Committee “also missed three other opportunities to schedule those meetings in March. Delays have prevented 10 nominees, ripe for markups from getting votes.” Durbin himself acknowledged Feinstein’s absence has “of course” had ramifications on Democrats’ ability to appoint judges on Monday.



This is unacceptable. It is also, like Durbin’s continued inexplicable deference to blue slips, easily resolvable. It is time for Feinstein to resign her seat. In fact, it’s long past time for her to bring her career to a close. For the past several years, there have been escalating concerns that she is no longer up to the task of serving as a U.S. senator. In December 2020, Politico reported that there was “widespread” fear among Democrats that Feinstein was starting to slip—which is understandable, given her age. (Feinstein, who has served in the Senate since 1992, is the oldest sitting senator.) Aides and other senate staffers told Politico that the then-87-year-old frequently “gets confused by reporters’ questions, or will offer different answers to the same question depending on where or when she’s asked,” and appears “frail.”