Democrats Have a Quick Fix for Their Dianne Feinstein Headache. There’s Just One Problem.

But while Fetterman will return to the Senate next week, Feinstein’s absence appears indefinite. In her statement, she notes that she had expected to return to the Senate by the end of March, but her “return to Washington has been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis.” She added that she hoped to return to the Senate “as soon as possible” and said that she remains “committed to the job.”

The senator’s announcement came after Politico published a report on Wednesday citing unnamed Democratic sources concerned she will not return to Washington at all. Representative Ro Khanna, a fellow Democrat from California, tweeted on Wednesday that Feinstein should resign. Khanna has endorsed Representative Barbara Lee in her Senate bid; Governor Gavin Newsom has said he would appoint a Black woman to Feinstein’s seat should she resign, and Lee’s supporters hope that she would be the one tapped.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement Wednesday that he would “ask the Senate next week to allow another Democratic Senator to temporarily serve on the Judiciary Committee.” A spokesperson for Senator Dick Durbin, the chair of the Judiciary Committee, also said in a statement that he “looks forward to continuing the important work of moving judicial nominees through the Committee when the Senate reconvenes.”