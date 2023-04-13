Democrats Have a Quick Fix for Their Dianne Feinstein Headache. There’s Just One Problem.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, who has remained in California for months as she recuperates from shingles, is hoping that her absence from the Senate Judiciary Committee can be quickly remedied. In a statement issued Wednesday, Feinstein said that she understood “her absence could delay” that body’s “important work,” asking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to “allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I’m able to resume my committee work.” But her request may not be that simple to fulfill: The process of replacing Feinstein with a temporary substitute could run into some high hurdles if Senate Republicans express opposition.

Feinstein has recently been plagued by accounts of declining health and decreased mental acuity. In February, she announced that she would not run for reelection but would serve the rest of her term. But Feinstein has missed nearly 60 votes since her shingles diagnosis that same month, narrowing the already tight 51-seat majority that Democrats hold in the Senate. Her absence also overlapped with that of Senator John Fetterman, who received a weeks-long treatment for depression.