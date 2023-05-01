Kathy Hochul May Be Worse for New York Than Andrew Cuomo

A year later, that reservoir of goodwill has evaporated. While there’s still no reason to believe that Hochul is as personally loathsome as Cuomo—among other things, she has yet to be accused of calling colleagues at home and threatening to “destroy” them—she has, in less than two years in office, shown herself to be a liability for New Yorkers and her own political party.

Her first major misstep was selecting former state Senator Brian Benjamin as her lieutenant governor. Benjamin resigned less than a year later, once it came to light that federal prosecutors were charging him with bribery, fraud, and falsification of records. The most serious charges against Benjamin have since been dismissed, but prosecutors are appealing that ruling. Two of the five charges Benjamin faced—related to allegations that he knowingly falsified records—were not dismissed. Regardless of whether or to what degree Benjamin is corrupt, Hochul’s poor judgment cost the state and her party. The governor’s office spent nearly $500,000 in legal fees responding to the investigation. And because Benjamin was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, election law barred the party from removing him from the June 2022 primary ballot unless he were to move out of the state, die, or seek another office. A senior aide to a Democratic lawmaker told New York the party considered forcing him into exile.



Benjamin was ultimately removed from the ballot via the comparatively humane avenue of hastily passed legislation. Hochul successfully pressured her Democratic colleagues to change New York law to allow candidates arrested, charged with, or convicted of a crime after being nominated to be removed from the ballot if they don’t intend to serve. More than 30 Democrats voted against the bill, which Queens Assemblymember Ron Kim characterized as “elite impunity” that posed “an existential threat to democracy.” Others defended it on its merits. “I think most voters would prefer not to have an indicted person on their ballot,” Democratic state Senator Liz Krueger said at the time. Yet the fact that the bill was introduced at the governor’s behest and quickly passed created at least the appearance of impropriety. As one lawmaker said after the vote, “We wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t a favor for the fucking governor.”