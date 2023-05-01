Kathy Hochul May Be Worse for New York Than Andrew Cuomo

As Michigan State Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet recently explained, Michigan Democrats hope to show that voting Democratic yields progress by “moving on real issues that people care about and doing it very aggressively with Democratic power.” She added that Democrats were “really demoralized” after Trump won, “and suddenly we are seeing people coming to party meetings again.… The Democratic trifecta in Michigan has mobilized Democrats in a way that I haven’t seen in a really long time.” It’s not the mere presence of Democratic majorities that has spurred this newfound enthusiasm, but the fact that, in the words of another Michigander, Democrats in the state are “far more aligned and far more progressive, and there are no conserva-Dems in the state Legislature.”

Reversing deeply unpopular GOP policies is of course easier than enacting progressive change. But it’s clear that Michiganders are benefiting from the policies they voted for, and Michigan Democrats are benefiting from delivering for their constituents. By contrast, the state Democratic Party in New York, where Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by two to one, is in shambles, and neither Hochul, the de facto party boss, nor Jay Jacobs, the ineffectual party chair she has steadfastly defended against calls for his ouster, seem to grasp that basic political math. “Just so all New Yorkers understand,” said Hochul earlier this year, “nothing I do in a budget is driven by politics, elections, outcomes.” That is cold comfort to the hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers struggling to stay in their homes and those who share Weaver’s belief that “[the governor’s] inability to play ball and to negotiate with the legislature on the sort of minimal tenant protections they want to do is perilous for the Democratic Party.”

“What we saw worked in other parts of the country [in 2022] was a clear, bold vision connected with people’s daily lives and experiences,” Nnaemeka said. “That message did not come through from the governor or seem of interest to the state Democratic Party, which continues to spend most of its narrative capital on castigating and deflating everyone to the left of it.… [Right now] Albany is governing to the right of where the people are. But there’s also tremendous energy and potential to the left, in the Democratic base of young people, students, activists, people of color, tenants, etc., who really want to see examples of the government having their back.… In a place like New York, we can and should actually be leading in this moment.”