The End of the Eviction Moratorium Is a Wake-Up Call for Democratic Lawmakers

It’s actually remarkable that the moratorium stood for as long as it did. As The New Republic’s Matt Ford explained last month, the authority that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cited as the basis of the moratorium was flimsy at best, relying on an extremely generous reading of a single clause in the Public Health Service Act of 1944. That it managed to coax an initially empathetic ruling from the conservative Supreme Court, albeit temporarily, is a minor miracle.



At the time, Justice Brett Kavanaugh made it clear that the moratorium was not long for this world: “If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue,” Kavanaugh wrote, “Congress must specifically authorize it.” Last week’s shadow docket decision reaffirmed this: “If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it,” it read.



Despite such clear guidance for the action Congress needed to take, the White House responded to the Covid housing crisis by pointing toward figures far from Capitol Hill as the solution to the problem. On August 26, White House press secretary Jen Psaki ran down a wide-ranging list of people who needed to step up and help. Members of Congress were conspicuously absent from the request: “President Biden is once again calling on all entities that can prevent evictions—from cities and states to local courts, landlords, Cabinet agencies—to urgently act to prevent evictions.”

