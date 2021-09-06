The End of the Eviction Moratorium Is a Wake-Up Call for Democratic Lawmakers

Last week’s Supreme Court ruling to end the federal moratorium on evictions was perhaps a canary in the coal mine for what would transpire a week later, with the high court’s decision not to prevent Texas’s treacherous new anti-abortion law from going into effect. The court’s conservative majority’s move to curtail the moratorium, a cornerstone of the pandemic relief effort, once again dispensed a status quo–altering ruling off their so-called “shadow docket,” over the dissent of the liberal trio. The end of the federal eviction moratorium will precipitate a crisis that threatens to displace 3.5 million households.

The Roberts court’s choice to let Texas’s abortion law go into effect underscores the indecencies of a right-wing judiciary. But it bears mention that the end of the eviction moratorium is not really the Supreme Court’s fault. The blame for that falls squarely on the Democratic-controlled Congress. Amid a litany of crises, the Supreme Court’s recent action (and inaction) provides a timely gut check on the Democrats’ overall governing and reelection strategy.



It’s actually remarkable that the moratorium stood for as long as it did. As The New Republic’s Matt Ford explained last month, the authority that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cited as the basis of the moratorium was flimsy at best, relying on an extremely generous reading of a single clause in the Public Health Service Act of 1944. That it managed to coax an initially empathetic ruling from the conservative Supreme Court, albeit temporarily, is a minor miracle.

