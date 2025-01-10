Trump’s Plan to Shut Down Mexico Border Is His Most Dangerous Yet
Donald Trump is leaning into the racist trope that immigrants bring diseases with them.
Donald Trump, who sought to downplay the Covid-19 pandemic during his first term as president, is now trying to inflate the threat of a new disease in order to close the southern U.S. border.
The New York Times reports that the president-elect’s advisers have spent months looking for something to justify declaring a public health emergency and shutting down the border. The problem is that there’s no major outbreak of disease right now. But that hasn’t stopped Trump’s team, who considered conditions including tuberculosis and other respiratory diseases. They’ve even asked the Border Patrol what illnesses they’ve seen in migrants.
Trump officials are trying to replicate the public health restrictions of Title 42, which was invoked in 2020 as Covid-19 broke out around the world. In doing so, they are tapping into racist ideas that foreigners and minorities carry unfamiliar diseases with them. It’s no surprise that they can’t find a dangerous, easily spread illness like Covid, only isolated sicknesses and fear based on bigotry.
Even in 2020, the use of Title 42 was not clear cut—public health officials and the courts viewed immigration restrictions with skepticism, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the immigration hard-liners Trump is bringing with him for his second term also served in his first term—people such as Stephen Miller, who will be his deputy chief of policy, and Tom Homan, who will serve as the “border czar.”
These officials not only pushed for Title 42 but also came up with the horrific policies such as family separation and the “Muslim ban,” and they are clearly planning to revive or ramp up these efforts as soon as Trump is sworn in again. This time around, it seems that they’ll be looking for weaker justifications than Covid.
Back in 2019, before the pandemic, Miller tried to close the southern U.S. border over a mumps outbreak in immigration detention centers. It didn’t work, and technically, neither did the restrictions that came from Covid—Biden administration officials say migrants regularly tried to cross the border despite Title 42. But that’s not likely to stop nativist Trump and his cronies.