Congress Is Racing to Catch Up With Artificial Intelligence

Four CEOs of companies developing artificial intelligence technologies met with Vice President Kamala Harris and, briefly, President Joe Biden at the White House last week, indicating that the White House is hoping to collaborate with the rapidly evolving sector while still expressing caution about its unknown capabilities. “What you’re doing has enormous potential and enormous danger,” Biden told the executives. The White House also plans to introduce policies to shape how the government uses A.I. systems, as well as invest in federal A.I. research.

Meanwhile, members of Congress are also beginning to consider how best to approach regulating A.I. technology. “A.I. is one of the most pressing and serious policy issues we confront today,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor last week, adding that he believed any action on the issue should be bipartisan. “It is critical that as we grapple with artificial intelligence, we should seek to invest in American ingenuity, solidify American innovation and leadership, enhance our national security, [and] ensure it’s done in a responsible and transparent manner.”

In some ways, A.I. is similar to social media: rapidly evolving and conceptually slippery to grasp, particularly for a somewhat gerontocratic legislature. “The one thing we can’t do is wait, the way we did with social media, and say, ‘Go do stuff, and we’ll figure it out later,’” said Senator Mark Warner, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. In March, Schumer announced a framework to regulate A.I., requiring companies to submit their technologies to review and tests, but it’s unclear how close this measure will be to any final congressional proposal.