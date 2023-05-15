Congress Is Racing to Catch Up With Artificial Intelligence

Still, the proposal would put the EU at the forefront of A.I. regulations. It would ban the use of A.I. in biometric identification systems in public spaces and predictive policing systems, for example, and increase transparency for generative A.I. programs like ChatGPT. However, its comprehensiveness could also create challenges: The EU must set a single standard for its 27 member countries, while the U.S. is likely to approach A.I. policy in a more piecemeal manner—whether by individual agencies determining their own policies or by Congress passing measures that address certain sectors.

“[The EU] has to set a single set of standards that the whole continent follows. The U.S. doesn’t have to do this,” said Alex Engler, a fellow in governance studies at Brookings, where he studies A.I. and emerging data technologies. “The U.S. approach will probably be more specific and, in some sense, better guidance. But it will also probably happen slower, and certainly not evenly, because we’re not passing one law that says you have to do all this at once.”

Senator Martin Heinrich, a co-founder of the bipartisan Senate Artificial Intelligence Caucus, told me that the EU and the U.S. had “very different historic regulatory cultures.” “We’re going to have to get something with 60 votes across the finish line here. I don’t think looking to the EU usually sets you up to do that,” Heinrich said, referring to the 60-vote threshold required to advance legislation in the Senate.