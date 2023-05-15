Why Clarence Thomas’s Troubles Have Just Begun

Step back and think about that. A member of the United States Supreme Court is hiding from and stonewalling the United States Senate to such an extent that the latter might be compelled to order the release of his tax returns. And either the Finance or the Judiciary committee might subpoena Thomas as well (now that Dianne Feinstein is back at work, the Democrats have their majority on Judiciary and could subpoena Thomas—that’s assuming Feinstein would agree, which strikes me as not a sure thing). The Senate has only ever subpoenaed a Supreme Court justice once, in the 1950s, when the House Un-American Activities Committee subpoenaed Justice Thomas Clark, but that was over something he had done in a previous position, not while on the court (Clark never appeared).

Clarence Thomas and his defenders say he’s done nothing wrong. Well, if he’s done nothing wrong, why not detail the extent of the gifts? I think it’s pretty obvious why. They must come to gargantuan sums. Supreme Court justices make only $265,600. You can’t expect a man of Thomas’s tastes and appetites to live on that. He has to fly first-class and stay in five-star hotels and smoke the world’s finest cigars and sample its most complex cognacs. Hence, Ginni has to rake in some dubious cash from organizations trying to influence her husband’s votes, and Clarence needs to live off of the “personal hospitality” of people like Crow.

It’s my understanding that there’s more news coming on Thomas and Crow. It seems highly possible that what we know so far, ghastly as it is, barely scratches the surface. And Wyden and Whitehouse are going to keep at this. To paraphrase Churchill, this isn’t the end of the story. This is just the beginning of the end.