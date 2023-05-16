These Bankers Are So Unapologetic, Even Republicans Can’t Stand Them

Were it you or me sitting at that witness table, we might play the tragic hero and accept responsibility for SVB’s or Signature’s failure. “When the ship runs aground, the buck stops with the skipper.” That sort of thing. The ship’s captain metaphor is one I’ve applied to this scandal before, and at the hearing, so did J.D. Vance, the freshman Republican senator from Ohio. It’s what big shots are advised to say in leadership seminars even when they don’t especially feel blameworthy. As William Ernest Henley put it in his 1888 poem “Invictus,” which every corporate chairman encounters at one time or another:

It matters not how strait the gate, How charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.

But Becker and Shay and Howell have surely been advised by their lawyers to avoid such theatrics. They’re not free to assume responsibility for their bank failures even if they want to because they’re being sued by shareholders at both banks who got wiped out when the banks went bust. (Deposit-holders got bailed out by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, but shareholders did not.) The slightest gesture toward remorse will increase whatever penalty these executives pay in the very likely event that they lose these lawsuits.

That made all three bank chiefs ideal punching bags for Republican and Democratic senators alike. In these partisan times, we all can agree that Becker, Shay, and Howard screwed the pooch.