Well, none of these well laid plans worked. The town hall was a hilarious and predictable journalistic and political disaster that brought CNN mockery on the day of the event. But now that some time has passed, we’ve learned that it was also a business failure as well: A paltry 3.1 million viewers tuned in.



This shouldn’t have been a surprise—Trump simply does not have the drawing power he once had and a sizable portion of the public is clearly sick of him. But there appears to have been a rather serious knock-on effect of broadcasting the town hall. In the weeks after the former president appeared on CNN, the network’s ratings have plummeted. In fact, its ratings last week were the worst the network has posted since June 2015—a momentous month in American politics, given Trump’s now infamous escalator ride. The network averaged just 429,000 total daily viewers from Monday-Friday per data cited to The Daily Beast—less than half of those of MSNBC and Fox News.



This is a catastrophe on every level. It’s also a repudiation of the shifts Licht has tried to oversee at CNN. The generous take of his vision is that he’s tried to make the network a home for people who are sick of the combative and shrill partisan politics that define American politics—a place for normal people, disaffected people and people who are both normal and disaffected, not just those who are eagerly cheering for team red or team blue. (Why these people wouldn’t just watch Ted Lasso instead of the news is something no one seems to have considered, though judging by this season of Ted Lasso I’m not sure why anyone would keep tuning in, normal or otherwise.)

