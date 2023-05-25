Many at CNN suspected this would happen because they had all lived through 2016 and knew the score through hard-earned experience. “It’s hard to see how America was served by the spectacle of lies that aired on CNN Wednesday evening,” wrote the network’s media reporter, Oliver Darcy, soon after, as he recounted the litany of lies told by the former president. “And CNN aired it all. On and on it went. It felt like 2016 all over again. It was Trump’s unhinged social media feed brought to life on stage.” Perhaps CNN’s leaders are new at this and didn’t know how it would play out; perhaps they were fully aware this is what would happen, and they allowed it to play out anyway. Either way you slice it, they don’t come out looking good.



But if you put yourself in the shoes of a cable news executive (brain full of worms, conscience fully in “bad for America but incredible content” mode), you might be able to imagine a twisted vision in which this town hall was a win-win. For one thing, by holding the town hall, CNN was unofficially kicking off presidential primary season. Elections mean ratings boosts, and no one has ever boosted ratings quite like Donald Trump—sure, he might be a threat to the republic and the institution of journalism itself, but he always brought fireworks and eyeballs.



But another factor in play is the fact that CNN was in the midst of a significant rebrand. Under new CEO Chris Licht, the network was attempting to establish itself as a neutral, nonpartisan space—and (theoretically) hoover up viewers who were repulsed by the increasingly ugly partisan politics on display at rivals MSNBC and Fox News. The network wanted to win back independent viewers (whoever they are)—and woo the conservatives and right-wingers who had soured on it during the Trump years. And what better way to demonstrate that it’s a new day at CNN than by hosting Trump himself?

