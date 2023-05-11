CNN’s Trump Town Hall Was a Total Disaster

Twice-impeached, criminally-indicted former President Donald Trump had an hour’s worth of exclusive time with CNN—one day after he was found liable for sexual abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll.

Despite CNN’s Kaitlin Collins valiant effort with the conditions she was given, the fundamental structure of the night was not complementary to what anyone might imagine “good journalism” looking like. The network gave Trump a friendly audience of voters who seemed to largely agree with him on most things; seldom a “battleground of ideas,” the night’s only challenges came from Collins. But Trump sprayed lie after lie after lie, which is difficult for anyone to fact-check in real time.