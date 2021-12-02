CNN Covered Itself in Shame to Try to Save Chris Cuomo’s Career

On Tuesday, CNN finally did what it should have done many months ago: It took Chris Cuomo off the air. Since the spring, the cable news network had stood idly by, even after a series of reports revealed that Chris’s involvement in advising his brother—disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo—amid his many sexual harassment and misconduct allegations had gone much further than previously disclosed. This week, the scandal ratcheted up even more after reports circulated that Chris had been using his sources to aid in his brother’s defense, hunting for negative stories other news outlets were working on, and reportedly identifying one woman who had anonymously accused his brother of unwanted kissing at a wedding. Finally, the network’s top brass had to stop sitting on their hands and hoping things would blow over. In a statement released Wednesday evening, a CNN spokesperson announced that Cuomo would be suspended “indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

In their statement, CNN largely parroted the defenses proffered by Chris and his backers. “When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly,” the spokesperson continued. “But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second.” (Chris Cuomo had, following reports from May that he had been informally advising his brother for months, apologized and said that he had put “family first; job second” without disclosing the extent of his involvement with his brother’s crisis team.)



It’s a woeful and wan defense; a feeble attempt to portray Chris Cuomo’s actions as being fundamentally virtuous when, in fact, he was using his perch as one of the most prominent news anchors in the country to smear victims and influence coverage of his even more powerful brother. Offering his brother love and support while he was beset with scandal—and remember, there is considerable evidence suggesting that Cuomo and his aides also deliberately undercounted Covid-19 deaths at nursing homes during the height of the pandemic—is one thing. But in this instance, we’re not talking about about a sibling lending a shoulder to cry on or some such display of filial affection. Chris marshaled his own journalism bona fides and his considerable power in the industry in the service of helping his brother dodge matters with criminal implications.

