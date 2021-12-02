CNN Covered Itself in Shame to Try to Save Chris Cuomo’s Career

There was no journalistic purpose to any of these interviews—if you could even call them that. Ethical corners had been cut so that some viral pablum could be broadcast. And during the time Andrew was appearing on the network, he and his aides were also working to undercount Covid-19 deaths at nursing homes to bolster his image as a competent governor who was adept at facing crises. Because CNN had no tough questions to ask Cuomo about the job he was doing as governor, a big story went untold. Meanwhile, Andrew was allowed to pitch himself as America’s governor on prime time over and over again because it was good television that resulted in good ratings. It wasn’t until February 2021—after sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo finally surfaced—that CNN belatedly blocked Chris from interviewing or discussing his brother. Chris began advising him on how to weather the crises that were enveloping him.



Chris might have done so anyway. Twelve years his brother’s junior, he has spoken in the past of him as a surrogate father, someone who often stepped in when their father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, was too busy to attend to paternal duties. But by that point, CNN had carved out an ethical gray area that made it impossible to define which journalistic standards applied to Chris Cuomo, let alone enforce them. How could they possibly discipline him for violating professional ethics with regard to his brother when CNN’s policy for much of 2020 was that violating those professional ethics was not only permissible but good for business?



Chris Cuomo may never appear on CNN again; it seems at this point highly unlikely that he will. He never should have helped his brother’s team track down accusers or, for that matter, even offered advice on how to respond. (Chris’s advice, for what it’s worth, was terrible. Per emails, he crowed about, among other things, getting Alec Baldwin to rant about cancel culture in his brother’s defense; it’s extraordinary that he imperiled his career and his network for … that.) Chris Cuomo never should have stepped over the lines that he did. He could have saved himself a world of trouble by taking a leave of absence from CNN to “put family first,” or restricted his aid to his troubled brother to private emotional support. Of course, that wouldn’t do—Chris’s value to Andrew was solely vested in the power of his journalistic perch and the lines he was willing to cross. But given that he was encouraged by his employer to use that power and cross those lines for months, can any of this truly come as a surprise?

