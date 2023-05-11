CNN Insiders Slam Trump Town Hall: “A Disaster, and Totally Predictable”

On Wednesday, CNN persisted with hosting a town hall event with twice-impeached, criminally indicted former President Donald Trump just a day after he was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

And it went about as poorly as literally anyone could have predicted. Trump probably told more lies than truths. He smeared E. Jean Carroll, and got audience members to laugh and jeer along. He doubled down on January 6 and lies about the 2020 election. And CNN left their own Kaitlan Collins with the remarkably tall task of trying to fact-check it all, while leaving her vulnerable to be called “a nasty person” by Trump in front of an audience that seemed to have no concern with him doing so at all.