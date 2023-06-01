The Supreme Court Is Honing a New Weapon Against Federal Agencies

Sackett began in 2007 when Michael and Chantell Sacketts backfilled some wetlands on a lot they had recently purchased in Idaho. The EPA had previously established that the wetlands in question ultimately drained into nearby Priest Lake even though it wasn’t directly connected to the body of water or the tributaries that fed into it. Among other things, the Sacketts argued that the wetlands weren’t “adjacent” to the “waters of the United States” that the Clean Water Act covers because there wasn’t a continuous surface connection. (The Sackett’s property is separated from the tributary by a road.)

The EPA countered that Congress clearly meant to use “adjacent” instead of “adjoining” in the 1972 law and that it was intended to cover a wider range of wetlands. All nine justices sided with the Sacketts on whether the wetlands they had covered up were the “waters of the United States.” But the case was a 5–4 decision in practical terms when it came to how they read the statute. Alito and four of the other conservative justices rejected the test used by lower courts to determine whether wetlands fell under the CWA’s terms, which looked for a “significant nexus” between wetlands and nearby navigable waters.

Instead, the majority applied a more stringent version of a clear-statement rule to achieve their goals. “First, this Court ‘require[s] Congress to enact exceedingly clear language if it wishes to significantly alter the balance between federal and state power and the power of the Government over private property,’” Alito wrote. He quoted from the court’s ruling two years earlier in United States Forest Service v. Cowpasture River Preservation Association.