The Supreme Court Is Honing a New Weapon Against Federal Agencies

Justice Elena Kagan was even more pointed in her concurring opinion, which functioned more like a dissent. “It relies as well on a judicially manufactured clear-statement rule,” she wrote, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson. “When Congress (so says the majority) exercises power ‘over private property’—particularly, over ‘land and water use’—it must adopt ‘exceedingly clear language.’ There is, in other words, a thumb on the scale for property owners—no matter that the Act (i.e., the one Congress enacted) is all about stopping property owners from polluting.”

If this fight feels familiar, that’s because it is. The Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority is rethinking core doctrines of administrative law on similar grounds. In last term’s ruling in West Virginia v. EPA, they used the “major-questions doctrine” to curb the agency’s power to regulate carbon emissions from aging power plants under the Clean Air Act. That doctrine rests on the idea that Congress must “speak clearly” if it wishes an agency to address a question of “vast vast economic and political significance.” What counts as “speaking clearly?” What counts as a policy question of “vast economic and political significance”? The court was, well, unclear on that.

As Kagan noted, the vagueness of these new doctrines opens the court to criticism that it is merely substituting its own policy preferences for those of Congress and federal agencies. The court will get another opportunity next term when it revisits the Chevron doctrine in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo. The Chevron doctrine holds that courts should defer to specialized agencies if the agency’s interpretation of federal law is based on a “permissible construction” of the statute in question. Conservative legal scholars and judges have long criticized the doctrine for supposedly giving too much power to agencies and weakening democracy. In practical terms, scrapping Chevron would transfer that power not to Congress or the people, but to the courts that second-guess them.