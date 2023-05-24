John Roberts Would Like You to Pretty Please Stop Heckling Supreme Court Justices

The chief justice said that in the 18 years he has served on the highest court in America, “the hardest decision he had to make” was not related to the First Amendment, or the death penalty, or the separation of powers—but whether to erect fences and barricades around the Supreme Court.

While those fences were going up, Roberts said, he kept hearing the words of former Secretary of State and Supreme Court Justice Charles Evans Hughes’s remarks at the opening of the Supreme Court building. “The republic endures, and this is the symbol of its faith,” Roberts quoted.

That invocation is what makes Roberts’ comments so troubling. Trust in the Supreme Court is at its lowest in 50 years. The “republic” very well was almost upended two years ago on January 6, and arguably has been numerous other times, like in 2000, by the hands of the legal system. The court has just as well been implicated in many other signals of an undemocratic society, like, for instance, overturning abortion rights.

