There you have it. The two stone-cold reactionaries, who’d nullify the whole twentieth century if they could, are the gold standard to DeSantis. The prospect of one or two more justices on the high court in that mold is terrifying. Voting rights protections, gone. The right to same-sex marriage, gone. Union protections, gone. The ability of the executive branch to write and enforce regulations enabled by legislation, gone. The principle of one person, one vote, also likely gone at some point. That last one—an overturning of historic early 1960s decisions like Baker v. Carr and Sims v. Reynolds that finally, after decades of struggle, made the United States into a functioning democracy—would have enormous ramifications, allowing Congress and state legislatures to rig representation however they saw fit.

That is where we may be headed if DeSantis, or really any Republican, wins the White House next year.

That’s on top of what we already know is coming this term. Decisions are likely due before the end of June on these matters: