• whether state legislatures can set the rules for federal elections (the so-called “independent state legislature” theory). The oral arguments last December seemed to go fairly well. But that’s not always indicative of outcome. In the worst-case scenario, the court could give state legislatures the sole power to decide on legislative maps and the rules governing elections, with the executive branch frozen out of the action and citizens unable to pursue remedies through the courts.

• yet another free-speech case in which a petitioner claims that having to work with same-sex couples violates her constitutional rights. A state court in Colorado ordered the businesswoman, who creates websites, to “work with all people regardless of … sexual orientation.” A conservative majority deciding for the plaintiff here could lead to open discrimination by businesses against same-sex couples.

• whether colleges and universities can use race as one factor in determining college admissions. An adverse ruling here could mean the end of affirmative action in college admissions. We’ve already seen what happens here: When Michigan imposed such a ban, Black undergraduate enrollment in the state dropped from 7 percent to 4 percent.