Samuel Alito’s Colleagues Catch Him in a Judicial Contradiction

To make his point, he cited multiple dictionary definitions and noted that Congress had specifically amended the CWA in 1977 to add a reference to “adjoining” wetlands, in contrast to other references in the statute to “adjacent” things. “The difference in those two terms is critical to this case,” Kavanaugh explained. “Two objects are ‘adjoining’ if they ‘are so joined or united to each other that no third object intervenes.’ As applied to wetlands, a marsh is adjacent to a river even if separated by a levee, just as your neighbor’s house is adjacent to your house even if separated by a fence or an alley.”

Nor was Kavanaugh persuaded by Alito’s logic on the two words. “To bolster its unorthodox statutory interpretation, the Court resorts to a formula: ‘A minus B, which includes C,’” he wrote. “That just seems to be a fancier way of arguing (against all indications of ordinary meaning) that ‘adjacent’ means ‘adjoining.’ But again the Court is imposing a restriction nowhere to be found in the text. In the end, the Court has no good answer for why Congress used the term ‘adjacent’ instead of ‘adjoining’ when Congress enacted §1344(g) in 1977.” As if to prove Kavanaugh’s last point there, Alito addressed the dissents in a single blithe paragraph where he declared that nothing his dissenting colleagues had written had “undermine[d] our analysis.”

“Justice Kavanaugh claims that we have ‘rewritten’ the CWA, and Justice Kagan has leveled similar charges,” Alito countered. “These arguments are more than unfounded. We have analyzed the statutory language in detail, but the separate opinions pay no attention whatsoever to §1362(7), the key statutory provision that limits the CWA’s geographic reach to ‘the waters of the United States.’ Thus, neither separate opinion even attempts to explain how the wetlands included in their interpretation fall within a fair reading of ‘waters.’ Textualist arguments that ignore the operative text cannot be taken seriously.” This does not refute the other two justices’ points on Alito’s reading of “adjacent” so much as it ignores them.