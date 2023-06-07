Meet the House Republican Who Wanted Default—and Got Smoked for It

The first time I encountered the Texas carpetbagger (who is really from Bethesda, Maryland), he was shouting, “That’s bullshit!” several times in the face of HuffPost reporter Arthur Delaney in a Capitol corridor outside a busy House chamber. Delaney was questioning Roy about the border, and he didn’t back down as a Capitol Police officer stood nervously by to de-escalate the situation in the event it came to blows. I cut in with a question that Roy immediately turned to answer calmly before continuing his tirade at Delaney.

One might be tempted to compare Cruz and Roy, especially since Roy led the charge against the bipartisan agreement to raise the debt ceiling, warning his fellow Republicans that there would be “a reckoning.” But an important distinction exists between the two.

In the Senate, Cruz is a performance artist with no particular ideology beyond the utterly shameless pursuit of political opportunities. Reading Green Eggs and Ham on the Senate floor during the government shutdown he caused was an important brand-building exercise that Cruz parlayed into getting the silver in the 2016 GOP primary after winning the Iowa caucus, and remaining to this day one of the Republicans liberals (and many of his Senate colleagues, of both parties) most love to hate.