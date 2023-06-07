Meet the House Republican Who Wanted Default—and Got Smoked for It

Roy is now a high-profile member of the House GOP who Speaker Kevin McCarthy has to deal with on everything. The two-term Texas Republican speaks loudly and clearly to Capitol press about what he thinks of his own GOP conference. He led the anti-compromise charge against last week’s debt limit bill, and even though he and his Freedom Caucus allies failed miserably, well, he got some time in front of the cameras and was widely cited in the press. His desire for attention suggested a certain ambition. But what, exactly, is it?

Last Tuesday’s House vote on the debt deal isn’t the first time Roy got smoked in slow motion in a policy standoff with a Democratic president. In 2013, the Affordable Care Act was passed, despite Roy and his then-freshman boss in the Senate shutting down the federal government for 16 days in an effort to defund the program. Cruz’s real ambition with the shutdown was to tee up his run for president in 2016, when he was humiliated by Donald Trump in the GOP primary.

Six years later, the former Cruz aide was sworn in as a freshman in the House of Representatives with a GOP minority led by Kevin McCarthy, who put Roy on the House Judiciary Committee. Roy made news a year later by expressing support for lynch mobs during a hearing on discrimination and violence against Asian Americans. “There’s old sayings in Texas about ‘find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree,’” Roy said. “Hang ’em high.” Congresswoman Grace Meng, a New York Democrat, was literally reduced to tears by his remarks, which came just days after six Asians were murdered in a mass shooting. Far from apologizing, Roy doubled down. “Yeah, so? It was a metaphor for justice,” Roy later told the Austin American-Statesman when asked about the racial connotations of lynching for African Americans.