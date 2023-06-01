Lauren Boebert Hated the Debt Ceiling Bill So Much She Missed the Vote

The bill’s austerity measures and giveaways to corporate America were certainly not as much as Republicans wanted, leaving some unsatisfied, like the far-right House Freedom Caucus—including Boebert herself. She’s been among the Republicans making the rounds everywhere, for instance Steve Bannon’s War Room program, to whip up opposition to an agreement not as extreme as they would like.



Lauren Boebert: "If every Republican voted the way they campaigned, they would vote against tomorrow’s bad deal, because this is the very thing we campaigned to put an end to.” https://t.co/1Rwjy3Zkwb pic.twitter.com/fqm00ef92Z — Geoffrey Skelley (@geoffreyvs) June 1, 2023

And yet, after all that, Boebert was caught like a middle schooler running just late of catching the school bus in the morning:



In the last week, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted or retweeted 23 times about disliking the debt ceiling deal.



Yet, she still "narrowly missed the vote, running up the steps right as they gaveled," per @juliegraceb.#copolitics https://t.co/6qGeg8vQYW — Spencer Soicher KRDO (@spencersoicher) June 1, 2023

How can you represent #CO03 when you don’t even show up?



What was more important than voting? https://t.co/txFyN21ukR — Adam Frisch for CD-3 (@AdamForColorado) June 1, 2023

To Boebert’s credit, the past few weeks for her seem to have been busy. Last week, she admitted she only had her third son because birth control was too expensive.

