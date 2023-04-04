Why Congress Is Brawling Over Electric Vehicles

John Bozzella, the CEO of automaker trade group the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, contended in a Friday blog post that because fewer vehicles will qualify for the credit going forward, 2022 may be the high-water mark for E.V. sales for the foreseeable future. But “given the constraints of the legislation, Treasury’s done as well as it could to produce rules that meet the statute and reflect the current market,” Bozzella wrote.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, a vehicle would be eligible for the subsidy if it is assembled in the U.S. At least 50 percent of its battery components must also be made in the U.S., and at least 40 percent of the battery’s critical minerals sourced domestically or in a country with a free trade agreement. Those percentage requirements will increase annually, requiring the full battery to be made in North America after 2028. (Vehicles qualify for half the credit if they meet either the battery component or critical minerals requirements.) The U.S. does not currently have the supply infrastructure necessary for all automakers to meet those requirements, although companies are working to build more mines and battery factories in the country.

The Treasury Department slow-walked the implementation of the sourcing requirements, allowing the credit to go into effect without restrictions for three months. This angered one of the authors of the Inflation Reduction Act, Senator Joe Manchin, who has called for a stricter interpretation of the requirements as written in the law. He has also taken umbrage with how the administration has interpreted the law’s requirements regarding how powders contained in an E.V. battery’s electrodes are sourced. Manchin threatened to sue the Biden administration last week before the new guidance was issued, and slammed the proposed rules as insufficient once they were released.