Fox News Labels Joe Biden “Wannabe Dictator” During Trump Speech
One man was arrested for hoarding nuclear secrets. Another was not.
Donald Trump has been indicted, but all Fox News wants to talk about is Joe Biden.
Trump was arraigned Tuesday for allegedly mishandling classified documents. The investigation revealed that Trump hid hundreds of documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, despite multiple federal subpoenas requesting he return them. Biden has mostly avoided commenting on his predecessor’s indictment and has kept his distance from the months-long investigation.
But on Tuesday night, just hours after Trump was arraigned, Fox News brazenly labeled Biden a “wannabe dictator” who had his political rival arrested.
Meanwhile, the network was one of the few to air live coverage of Trump whining about being charged for hoarding national security documents.
Trump was charged with a total of 37 counts for keeping national defense information without authorization, making false statements, and conspiring to obstruct justice. He also reportedly showed the documents off to people who did not have security clearance, such as a representative of his PAC and members of staff, potentially putting U.S. national security at risk.
Trump is also under investigation in both Washington, D.C., and Georgia for his alleged role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. He has repeatedly falsely insisted that the election was rigged against him, and he should have stayed in power.
Someone’s actions definitely smack of political overreach and even authoritarianism. But it’s not Biden.