The Far Right and Catholics Team Up to Protest Baseball

Posobiec’s devil-tinged rant and other pronouncements made in front of Dodger Stadium have not made the headlines they ought to have after this protest. Maybe it’s because the main event went off without a hitch, the good vibes of a big-league sports game intact, according to freelance journalist Sam Braslow who was on the scene and captured the video of part of Posobiec’s speech. Maybe it’s because the sports reporters who were there on their regular beat did not recognize Posobiec or any of the other famous faces of the far right, and the Catholic far right specifically. When the Los Angeles Times ran its post-protest stories, the groups and activists there spreading anti-LGBTQ bigotry in the name of religious freedom were referred to as “religious groups.” This is at best a sin of omission and, at worst, an act of mercy that aids these groups in appealing to more mainstream audiences.

The lead organizers of this protest are not difficult to find. Phoenix-based Catholics for Catholics has no connection to California (or baseball), but it boasts the endorsement of far-right figures like alt-right mainstreamer and “Stop the Steal” propagandist Steve Bannon and QAnon convert and former General Michael Flynn. Some outlets, including the Times, did mention these groups by name, but the mentions were buried at the end of their stories. These stories did not provide the critical information that these groups have spent weeks promoting the protests on far-right networks, pitching them to figures like Bannon and Posobiec as part of a battle to “save” America’s children.

A group called Church Militant, which was founded in 2008 as “RealCatholicTV,” and more recently has organized rallies with Bannon and Milo Yiannopoulos and has allied with far-right youth movements, was particularly aggressive in promotion. The group’s channels produced weeks of anti-Sisters content before the demonstration, capped with a four-hour-long livestream of the protest itself. Watching some of the videos from Church Militant hosts, it does not take long at all to see that the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are just another name alongside a litany of others to whom far-right influencers have turned their attention and ire this Pride Month. (Think Bud Light and Target.) Demonizing the Sisters is not simply a question of religious “protest”; rather, it is one more step in the right’s renewed war on queer and trans communities.