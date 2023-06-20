The Far Right and Catholics Team Up to Protest Baseball

In the case of the Sisters, their demonization is far from metaphorical. Posobiec’s invocation of “demonic possession,” while buttering up his audience of Catholics—a bold move for someone who got famous by lying about Satanic pedophile rings—was just a little riff on the rhetorical groundwork laid by Church Militant. The organization has yet to gain much mainstream media recognition, compared to some of the others on the far right, and it is sometimes described as a religious media organization. But it is a media organization in the vein of Father Coughlin, the antisemitic Catholic radio host of the 1930s, who broadcast not far from the Church Militant headquarters in a Detroit suburb. Church Militant founder Michael Voris, after Election Day in 2022, pronounced that in the “all-out war going on between the forces of darkness who have complete control of one political party and partial control over the other,” conservatives might have “no choice but to fight back violently if needs be.” As Kathryn Joyce at Salon reported, Voris went on to say this “battle in the political arena” was “the last remaining line before all-out civil war.” Voris echoed this in his speech at the protest, claiming the United States is facing “the collapse of a civilization,” the “complete destruction of everything that many of us grew up with.” For groups such as his, the Sisters are a useful symbol of these “forces of darkness” and therefore could be righteous targets of violence.

One of the Church Militant video podcast hosts, Joe Enders, charged in a YouTube video last week that there was something “diabolical” about the Sisters, that “something supernatural [is] going on,” and encouraged people to show up and protest. “It’s not just living their lives,” he sneered. This is the resurgent homophobic line—that we’ve gone too far in allowing queer people freedoms—parroted by everyone from former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee to transphobic author Abigail Shrier. Coming from Church Militant, however, it carries a much more dangerous charge. As we saw in Pizzagate and QAnon, beating the opposition is not about prevailing in a political dispute; it’s an act of spiritual warfare.

“Jesus Christ is back!” Enders went on. “And he’s taking his kingdom in the United States of America. And we’re going to be leading the charge.”