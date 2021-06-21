Conservative Bishops’ Attack on Biden Is an Attack on the Majority of U.S. Catholics

Why does the number of abortions fall so much more substantially under Democratic administrations? One of us showed in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2010 that expansion of health insurance correlated with a dramatic decrease in the number of abortions in Massachusetts—particularly among teenagers—despite that state having more liberal public and private coverage of abortion. Many Republicans had predicted an “explosion” in numbers of abortions under the Affordable Care Act, but in reality the expansion of health coverage and availability of long-acting effective contraception led to dramatic declines.

Naumann said, “All women deserve the resources to enable them to fully care for and nurture their baby.” But perhaps he doesn’t know that the ACA for the first time provided precisely this kind of funding—and yet Republicans fought for more than 10 years against the ACA and the kind of help Naumann says women deserve.

The debate on “eucharistic consistency” is totally inconsistent. The bishops didn’t call for all Catholics who share Biden’s views to be denied communion. Nor did they call for people who have had abortions to be denied communion. They are politically savvy enough not to anger the 56 percent of their constituents who share Biden’s view that abortion is a moral issue but that it should not be illegal.