Conservative Bishops’ Attack on Biden Is an Attack on the Majority of U.S. Catholics

Has anybody pointed out that all these men have chosen as the most important sin the one sin that they are unable to commit? From Tertullian in the fourth century (who called women the “Devil’s Gateway”) to Thomas Aquinas in the thirteenth century (who wrote that women were “misbegotten males”), there has long been a disregard in the church of women’s ability to think and speak for themselves.

There is pushback from other Catholic leaders, among them Cardinals Wilton D. Gregory (Washington, D.C.), Joseph W. Tobin (Newark, New Jersey), and Blase J. Cupich (Chicago). Earlier this month, Pope Francis preached on the Feast of Corpus Christi that “the church of the perfect and pure is a room where there isn’t a place for anyone; the church with open doors that celebrates around Christ is, on the other hand, a large hall where everyone—the righteous and sinners—can enter.”

Subsequently, the top doctrinal official at the Vatican, Cardinal Luis Ladaria, wrote to the American bishops with a warning that “any statement of the conference regarding Catholic political leaders would best be framed within the broad context of worthiness for the reception of Holy Communion on the part of all the faithful.” But the American bishops have set aside the Vatican’s guardrails and elected to proceed full steam ahead, with a clear focus on Biden.

As a doctor, and as the niece of the first Catholic president and the Catholic senator who wanted to build bridges, respectively, we invite the bishops to uphold the best traditions of our Church and our country. Rather than questioning one another’s faith or respect for the sacredness of life, they should follow the lead of Pope Francis and give glory to God by reaching out to our Catholic president in pursuit of the common good.