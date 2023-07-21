Clarence Thomas’s Cherry-Picked Originalism on Affirmative Action

The opinion is also remarkably ahistorical. With five committed originalists on the court, counsel on both sides of the case expected an originalist view of the issue to be decisive, and they prepared accordingly. What gave proponents of affirmative action hope for success was that throughout the period when Congress and the states were drafting and ratifying the Fourteenth Amendment, Congress and a number of states were passing statutes giving all manner of special benefits and protections to “heads of families of the African race,” to “destitute colored women and children,” to “colored soldiers,” to “colored children,” and to millions of “freedmen.” One example of this legislative activity is Congress’s 1866 law providing special educational opportunities to Black, but not white, soldiers by mandating that chaplains assigned to Black regiments provide their troops with “instruction … in the common English branches of education.” Another example is an Illinois statute imposing a fine on “any person who shall by threats, menace, or intimidation, prevent any colored child entitled to attend a public school in this state from attending such school.” In short, if Congress and state legislatures at the time of the adoption of the Fourteenth Amendment enacted what were effectively affirmative action statutes, how could it possibly be said that affirmative action was not permitted by the Fourteenth Amendment?

Thomas sweeps all this legislative activity aside by saying such statutes are compatible with modern-day Fourteenth Amendment law, which allows race-based remedies for the victims of proven racial discrimination. Under modern Fourteenth Amendment law, race-conscious laws are permitted if they can be shown to be strictly necessary to promote a compelling governmental purpose. This is known as the test of strict scrutiny. Under the court’s precedents, providing race-based remedies for a proven case of racial discrimination is an example of a race-conscious governmental action that meets strict scrutiny.

Let us put aside whether Thomas fully established, rather than simply assumed, that these post–Civil War affirmative action laws met all the narrow tailoring requirements of modern strict scrutiny doctrine. My point is that requiring affirmative action laws to pass the test of strict scrutiny is anachronistic. The doctrine of strict scrutiny is a late-twentieth-century innovation in constitutional law. Throughout the nineteenth century, laws had only to pass a test of reasonableness. In Fourteenth Amendment litigation, subjecting affirmative action laws to strict scrutiny rather than the more permissive rule of reasonableness cannot be part of the amendment’s “original meaning” because no one at the time had ever thought of the idea. The only exception was law affecting civil rights where equality was required. Civil rights, however, were a very limited group. As stated in the 1866 Civil Rights Act, they were the basic right to own, inherit, and sell property; to make and enforce contracts; and to sue and give evidence in court. Outside of those limited area of civil rights, throughout the nineteenth century, color-conscious laws only had to be reasonable to be upheld. Indeed, all government regulation of life, liberty, or property—outside the area of civil rights—was valid if reasonable, and invalid if unreasonable. By imposing the test of strict scrutiny on college affirmative action programs, Thomas is importing twentieth-century law into his understanding of the nineteenth century. Some “originalism”!