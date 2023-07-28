Trump’s Favorite Hobby Comes Back to Haunt Him

It’s hard to not sympathize for the unnamed IT director from this description of events. Imagine if federal agents had raided your workplace, and then a few days later one of the CEO’s top aides took you into a small, secluded room in the basement and told you that “the boss” wanted you to delete an entire server’s worth of security footage. I doubt the IT director had any formal legal training, or even any practical experience beyond the occasional Law & Order re-run. That was probably enough to understand that what he was being asked was not exactly legal.

The superseding indictment does not say who ultimately deleted the security footage. (It evidently doesn’t exist anymore or prosecutors would not charge Trump with destroying it.) But investigators strongly suggest that De Oliviera and Nauta are responsible. The indictment describes almost minute by minute how, after the conversation with Employee 4, the two men went to the IT office and left it 19 minutes later that day. Trump spoke with De Oliviera by phone for three and a half minutes shortly thereafter.

It is maybe the most predictable thing that Trump has ever been accused of.

Trump’s legal affairs have been filled with countless twists and turns over the last seven years. This is not one of them. It is maybe the most predictable thing that Trump has ever been accused of. The former president has a deep and implacable view that any effort to investigate, impeach, or otherwise hold him accountable is fundamentally illegitimate. He denigrates anyone who scrutinizes him as corrupt and dismisses any investigation into his affairs as a “witch hunt.” He does not believe in the rule of law. Trump appears to think of obstructing justice not as a crime, but as a way to fight back against an illegitimate foe.