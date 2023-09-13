Welcome to the Anti-Woke Economy

Kathryn: Yeah, I think that association is there—that boycotts and consumer activism, these are tools of the left—but it’s always been a little more complicated than that. Lawrence Glickman, a historian at Cornell, has written about this a lot in looking at how pro-segregationist activists in the South in the ’50s and ’60s were calling for boycotts of car companies that supported integration or even boycotting television shows that had interracial casts.

I think that there had been concern, even among leaders on the right, about how well this would work. Ted Cruz at some point in the spring said, this is all well and good, but traditionally, conservatives have not been very good at following through on their boycotts. But, Professor Glickman did tell me, this does feel a little different. This is going on longer and has more durability than some of those earlier boycotts did, and also corporations seem more frightened than they had in the past. There is a sense that maybe this is leading into a new moment, because we have just this deeply embedded polarization at this point and consumer politics is being brought into it and the ways in which consumerism becomes a marker of identity is now more deeply tied to people’s sense of values.

Laura: Do you think that it’s possible to be a national brand at this point and avoid getting tied up in these culture wars, because you can’t keep both sides happy?

Kathryn: Yeah, that is what a lot of the experts I spoke to said—that it increasingly feels hard for businesses to find a middle path where they are not pissing off the right because they have supported diversity or LGBTQ equality and they’re also not pissing off the left for completely ignoring those things.

Laura: What do you think the ultimate goal of this movement is? Because they talk about wanting to create a parallel economy, but that seems like an incredibly small-scale ambition. It seems unrealistic that the goal is just to have people drink a different type of beer. Is there a larger program here of trying to discipline companies or take over the economy? Where do you see this heading?

Kathryn: I think that there are multiple motivations that are coexisting at once. There are a lot of small-scale parallel economies that are trying to capitalize literally on this moment, which to me, seems like grifting. I think probably from their side, they are trying to meet a market demand for non-woke healthcare alternative products, for example. I think that a lot of this is about beating big business back into submission in some ways, which feels like a very funny thing to say. Big business does not really need our protection, or it has not, traditionally, but I think a lot of it is about the idea that “you are a cultural institution that should be affirming and endorsing and supporting, through your actions, our right-wing values. And if you don’t, we are going to punish you.” And they’re coming up with a lot of legally creative ways to go about this—trying to use all of the tools at their disposal to punish companies that stopped being good conservative foot soldiers and attempt to bring them back into line.

Laura: Kathryn Joyce, thanks so much for talking with us.

Kathryn: Thank you so much.

You can read Kathryn Joyce's article, "Ketchup With Those Fries? Sure—As long As It's Anti-Woke," in the October issue of The New Republic or at newrepublic.com.

