The Making of a Crass Religious Freedom Celebrity

Other prominent religious freedom specialists, such as Liberty Counsel and Alliance Defending Freedom, employ and are run by people Sasser might refer to as religious nutjobs. First Liberty is just as much a part of the far right, to be clear, but its aim is not the promotion of evangelical values or support for a Christian nationalist project. Instead, it promotes its ecumenicism: “Our nation’s diversity has always been one of its greatest strengths. No matter your faith, ideology, or background, we will always defend your ability to freely live according to your beliefs.” If that statement conjures images of irenic liberalism, the sort of thing a Harvard Divinity School graduate might support, a quick look at its key cases will quickly correct that impression. The first headline is “Flight Attendant Refuses to be Canceled by Woke Airline.”

This combative, defiant spirit—refusing to be canceled, never backing down, standing up to the woke mob—animates Average Joe. There is a lot of fighting. “There must be something psychologically wrong with me,” Kennedy writes, “because I have always loved a fight.” He describes a difficult childhood marked by neglect and abuse. One day, thinking his adoptive parents had moved away and abandoned him, he flew into a rage and destroyed their house. They sent him to live with a family friend, who severely abused him. Kennedy stole a gun and attempted to shoot the man. After that, he lived at a Christian boys’ home, which was also abusive. In turn, Kennedy was violent too.

Whereas many evangelical life narratives dwell on the details of a sinful past in order to celebrate a reformed present, after the moment of conversion, Kennedy does not write about his own violence with remorse or revulsion. While he was in the Marine Corps, someone took a swing at him, and “something in me snapped like it did the day I thought my parents had moved away without telling me.” He pummeled the man to the point of disfiguration: “His bottom lip was split all the way down to his chin, and his top lip was split all the way up to his nose. His nose was split on both sides, just hanging off his face like a flap.… I could see the bone where his upper and lower lip had split. I was thinking he could die.” This story is not offered as an example of a sinner before his salvation. It is proof that he is a fighter.