Gerrymandering: Will the Court Permit Discrimination for Partisan Gain?

The goal of South Carolina’s project is clear: to pry back open the door to a broad “it was just politics” defense of racially-discriminatory maps upon which Cooper slammed the door. That case was only decided six years ago but the high court, alas, is much changed. And precedent isn’t exactly what it used to be. If South Carolina succeeds, lawmakers in places where race and politics are joined at the hip (which is to say most of the South) will be able to push back on claims of racial gerrymandering by saying, “We aren’t prejudiced against voters of color—we were simply targeting Democrats; the fact that those Democrats happen to be people of color is coincidence.”

So far, the Alexander case has been, if not a quite sleeper, also not splashy front-page news, perhaps because of a misguided sense of its political stakes. Unlike last term’s Alabama Voting Rights Act case, and pending VRA cases in Louisiana and Georgia, the South Carolina case wouldn’t lead to the creation of any new Black majority districts. In fact, undoing South Carolina’s racial gerrymandering wouldn’t necessarily create a particularly Democratic district, perhaps only a competitive district that either Democrats or Republicans could win.

But ignoring Alexander would be a mistake. If South Carolina gets its way, partisan gerrymandering could perversely gain equal status with Voting Rights Act compliance for a reason for taking race into account when drawing district lines. And that makes it both one of the more disturbing and dangerous cases of the term.