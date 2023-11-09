The Grim Truth Behind Our Beloved Children’s Books

The same is true of countless iconic species. Fewer than 2,000 giant pandas exist in the wild, only 1,000 mountain gorillas are alive today, and just 75 Javan rhinos remain on earth, fewer than the number of kids who can fit on one school bus. This devastation also extends far beyond charismatic megafauna. In different times, we could expect around one to five species to go extinct per year; right now we’re losing them at 1,000 to 10,000 times that.



It’s easy to go numb in the face of these numbers. But each extinction is a profound tragedy in and of itself. When we lose a species, the world loses the set of unique—and often brilliant—solutions to life’s greatest challenges that this species has perfected over the course of tens or in many cases hundreds of millions of years of evolutionary experimentation. Every time we push a species to extinction, we burn down a Library of Alexandria, condemning future generations to a world that is darker, uglier, and frailer than it was before. And it’s happening dozens of times each day. Humanity has already burned down multiple Libraries of Alexandria since my son woke up this morning, and we’ll burn down many more before he goes to sleep tonight.



The material consequences of these losses are nightmarish. Biodiversity provides the raw resources we need to survive; by destroying it we are eroding our livelihoods, our food security, and the basic resilience of human civilization. But over the last two years, as I’ve observed my son respond with such innate, unbridled delight to the animals around him, I’ve come to appreciate that mass extinction doesn’t just threaten our economic and social systems. After all, we are animals—animals that evolved in the most biologically rich period in the earth’s history—and we have always relied on the creatures around us, not just for our physical survival but also for our spiritual well-being.

