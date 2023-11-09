The Grim Truth Behind Our Beloved Children’s Books

If an alien came to earth and browsed my toddler’s room, it would undoubtedly conclude our planet is filled with these wild creatures. I’m sure my son is making the same assumption, as he works to piece together what he sees, hears, and touches to form an understanding of the world around him. Flipping through the pages of his books, playing with his menagerie of toys, and engaging in endless dialogue with himself about what various animals say and do, I can only imagine that a picture has naturally formed in his mind of the earth as a place of nearly boundless ecological vitality.



But that picture no longer reflects our actual planet. A 2021 report found that human civilization has already destroyed most life on earth, with a 68 percent drop in mammal, bird, fish, reptile, and amphibian populations since 1970. Another recent study of global biomass levels found that of all the mammals on earth today, an astonishing 96 percent are either humans (36 percent) or our livestock (60 percent), while just 4 percent are wild mammals—a degree of devastation that’s particularly hard to fathom when you consider the hellish existence of most of our cattle and pigs, whose brief and anguished lives now make up the vast majority of the lived experience of mammals on our planet.

I often wonder how I will explain this reality to my son. How I’ll tell him that every day as we’ve sat and read together, I’ve been feeding him lies—visions of a world brimming with tigers, gorillas, rhinos, and other beings that, outside the pages of his books and baskets of his toys, we’ve pushed to the thinnest margins of existence. Take tigers. They’re one of our most deeply ingrained symbols of power, yet today there are less than 4,000 wild tigers left on the planet. That’s a lower population than the smallest town in my state.