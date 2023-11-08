Everyone Is Talking About the Wrong Biden Poll

But first, the Times/Siena poll: It found that Biden was losing to Donald Trump by five points across the board and lagging, in many cases by significant margins, in five of the six swing states that are expected to determine the election. To make matters worse, it’s not easy to see how Biden can improve his standing with voters: 71 percent think he is “too old” for the presidency, compared to 39 percent who feel the same about Trump, even though Trump is not even four years younger than Biden.



There is widespread dissatisfaction with inflation, even though it has been reined in. Swing-state voters trust Trump over Biden by 22 points on the economy—a perception that isn’t likely to change, given how dramatically prices increased throughout 2021 and 2022. It will be a while before prices go down (if they do at all), and Biden won’t get any political benefit for simply halting the rise of inflation. The Israel-Hamas war, only a month old, has only just begun to register in polls. It too seems bad for the president, with both young voters and Muslim Americans—a key voting bloc in Michigan—deeply critical of the administration’s response.



Yes, we are a long way from the 2024 election and a great deal can change between now and then. But the Times poll has understandably sent Biden’s supporters and allies into a panic. NBC News began its story about the Democratic response with three metaphors from Democratic strategists: a “five-alarm fire.” It’s a cardiac case in need of a “defibrillator.” Or a lemming on course to “slowly march into the sea and drown.” Not good! Things are especially dire because, at this late stage, it’s almost certainly too late for Biden to drop out: Vice President Kamala Harris is even less popular than he is, making a handing over of the reins fraught. A contested Democratic primary, moreover, would be chaotic and further damage the party heading into the presidential election.

