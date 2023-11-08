Everyone Is Talking About the Wrong Biden Poll

Those looking for more hopeful news should look to another poll. This poll is also extremely depressing, albeit for somewhat different reasons: It suggests that lots of voters hate both candidates—and that there is reason to believe that Biden will have an edge with these voters a year from now. Last week, a Quinnipiac University poll found Biden with a slim lead over Trump in a head-to-head race: 47 to 46, well within the margin of error but much better than the subsequent Times/Siena poll. More intriguing, however, was what Quinnipiac found happened in a hypothetical three-way race. Asked to choose between Biden, Trump, and deranged anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Biden still led, this time 39 percent to Trump’s 36 percent and Kennedy’s 22 percent. The Times/Siena poll found a similarly close three-way race in battleground states—albeit one that favored Trump, not Biden.



I’ll stick my neck out: Kennedy won’t get 22 percent of the vote a year from now. Despite his famous name, he is still relatively unknown among voters and there are signs that both Democrats and Republicans don’t like what they see when they look under the hood. (One thing they particularly don’t like is the possibility that he could play spoiler for their guy next November.) Third-party candidates typically fade as the general election nears—think John Anderson in 1980 or Ross Perot in 1992.



Still, Kennedy’s strong performance in the Quinnipiac poll is qualified good news for Biden in one crucial way: It suggests that a lot of voters really don’t like either candidate. And, with several Trump criminal trials ongoing, that may very well favor Biden—even if it portends an ugly and deeply dispiriting general election.

