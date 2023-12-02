The Cost of Overcorrecting on Lyndon Johnson and Vietnam

For all the contributions that the film provides viewers about this period in American political history, it is oddly subdued in its treatment of Vietnam. For much of the movie, the war in Southeast Asia is a creeping problem, something that comes to President Johnson periodically rather than something that he forces on the table. We see the student anti-war protests, and Lady Bird’s frustration with the protesters, but the film ghosts the decision-making process that produced the results. While The Lady Bird Diaries captures the historic progress LBJ made on key domestic issues, including race relations, the utterly devastating effects of Vietnam and the direct role that the president made in the escalation are mostly bypassed. Lady Bird herself, at least in the diaries, appears more concerned with her family than the nation at large. As Rhoda Garelick points out in her review in The New York Times, “When discussing the thousands protesting the expanding Vietnam War … Mrs. Johnson says little about the corpses coming home, but worries deeply about the pain it all caused her husband. ‘When he is pierced, I bleed,’ she says.”

As much as this critique is particular to the film, the problem reflects a broader and problematic shift in the way we have remembered LBJ’s legacy—one that has downplayed the destructive consequences of the war and Johnson’s pivotal role in the escalation that took place in the middle years of his presidency. As much as we laud LBJ’s political prowess in moving domestic legislation, some of those same attributes led him and the nation deeper into the jungles of Vietnam.

In the early decades that followed his presidency, Johnson’s reputation suffered. He himself set the tone when he spoke to biographer Doris Kearns Goodwin of “[leaving] the woman I really loved—the Great Society—in order to get involved with that bitch of a war on the other side of the world.” The troubles that ensued did not surprise him. Indeed, a remarkable thing about Johnson and Vietnam is that he sensed from an early point—from well before he Americanized the struggle in 1965—that the war would be his undoing. He suggested as much to Lady Bird and to others. He was right. And Americans who lived through the tumult and tragedy of the war, which left 58,000 Americans and between 1.5 and four million Vietnamese dead—and grievously undermined the international standing of the United States—would not forget. The war deeply divided the nation and increased distrust in government, helping to stoke divisions and cynicism that have become more pronounced over time. The atmosphere of chaos and dysfunction born out of Vietnam created an atmosphere that would benefit conservative forces diametrically opposed to the political values that LBJ hoped to protect and promote. Despite being the president who signed two of the most important civil rights laws on the books and guaranteed that the elderly had health care, Johnson would be remembered by most Americans, fairly or not, as the architect of the most disastrous military operation in America’s history.