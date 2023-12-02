The Cost of Overcorrecting on Lyndon Johnson and Vietnam

Where did LBJ go wrong? One key element of Johnson’s stubborn drive in Southeast Asia resulted from his inability to perceive and acknowledge the ways that foreign policy ideologies held and promoted by policymakers could become blinding. Though the “domino theory” no longer held the kind of sway in the inner sanctums in Washington that it had held in earlier years, U.S. officials felt compelled to affirm its salience publicly. Thus, they had to insist that if one country fell to communism, others would follow. To be “tough” on national security, according to this logic, was to stand firm militarily against communism, so that there was no sense around the world that the U.S. would be willing to budge. An openness to negotiations, by contrast, suggested weakness, at least when Communists were involved.

Party politics was equally important. While it is true that Johnson’s obsessive attention to the political implications of every decision and conversation was essential to how he moved legislation through the House and Senate despite opposition from Southern Democrats and Republicans, those same instincts didn’t serve him well with Vietnam. From the start of his presidency, Johnson was ridden with fears that he would look weak on defense and that any move to end the U.S. commitment to South Vietnam would bring charges of appeasement and weaken him politically. Not least, it would harm him on Capitol Hill, where he had many more bills he wanted to pass, and would weaken his election chances—first in 1964 and then in 1968. As Johnson told Georgia Democratic Senator Richard Russell in May 1964, “Well, they’d impeach a president, though, that would run out, wouldn’t they?” Russell, a conservative Southerner who had mentored LBJ and knew a thing or two about politics, answered, “I don’t think they would.” Johnson didn’t listen. Just as damaging, Johnson refused to consider the way that the military escalation would ultimately harm his domestic ambitions. The budgetary and political costs needed to serve any major intervention have often come at the expense of programs for the home front.

Johnson’s fears were not wholly irrational. After all, Republicans had won control of the White House and Congress in 1952 on a campaign that emphasized Democratic weakness in fighting communism at home and abroad. There was a cottage industry of books and articles warning that, even though it remained at the margins of national politics, the “radical right” was a more formative and dangerous force than many Democratic officials understood, and they had some connection to mainstream Republican politics. As a Texan, LBJ had seen these forces firsthand throughout his political life and he knew that within the South—still the heart of the Democratic Party—liberalism always maintained a precarious place in the body politic. In 1964, Republicans would nominate Senator Barry Goldwater as their nominee, bringing right-wing extremism to the top of the ticket.