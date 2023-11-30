Supreme Court Eyes Limiting the Power to Punish Financial Fraudsters

Those officials typically serve in multi-member boards that lead major financial-regulatory agencies like the SEC, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Some conservative legal scholars argue that the president should be able to fire these people at will, and that Congress infringes upon the executive branch’s prerogatives by forbidding it. In a 2020 decision, the Supreme Court’s conservative members struck down the for-cause provision that protected the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s director but went no further.

The second question was also about the separation of powers, but from a different angle. Jarkesy argued that Congress violated it by allowing the SEC to choose whether to pursue claims before its in-house adjudicators or before a regular federal court. This claim rested on the nondelegation doctrine, a largely moribund theory in constitutional law that holds that one branch of government cannot “delegate” its powers to another branch of government.

That doctrine has only been invoked by the Supreme Court twice and not since the 1930s, predating the rise of the modern “administrative state,” a term critics use to describe the network of federal agencies set up by Congress during and after the New Deal. Some conservative justices have favorably referred to reviving the doctrine, which would make it easier to kneecap federal regulatory agencies—a key goal of the conservative legal movement. But the court has also declined a few opportunities to revisit it in recent years, suggesting that not everybody might be on board.