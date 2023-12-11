Tucker Carlson Launches New Streaming Service—With the Most Fitting Logo Ever

All of that comes dressed in a neat little package that looks so much like a red pill that even fellow conservatives can’t help but point it out.

@TuckerCarlson’s new website is live … and so begins the Tucker Carlson Network, complete with a red pill as the logo. pic.twitter.com/yaJptvChno — Rob Bluey (@RobertBluey) December 11, 2023

The red pill’s significance in pop culture originated from The Matrix—a trans allegory written by two trans women before they were out of the closet—where the choice between the red or blue pill meant the difference between staying complacent and living within the status quo versus embracing a life-changing, reality-altering truth.



Since the film, the symbol has taken a chauvinistic dive, being co-opted by incels and self-proclaimed misogynists in the mid-2010s to express vitriol toward women during a period of radically shifting gender politics, aggressing emerging conversations on rape culture and toxic masculinity. It was just a quick walk for the symbol to then become an image of far-right resistance, standing counter to seemingly progressive social movements like feminism in favor of “men’s rights.”