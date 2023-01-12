A List of Every Republican Calling for George Santos to Resign
More Republicans are calling on the New York representative to resign over his pile of lies.
There may be clowns in Congress, but George Santos is every day building the case that he’s the whole circus.
A growing number of Republicans are calling for the New York representative to resign, as his pile of lies (and potential crimes) continues to rise. Six Republican members of Congress have called for Santos’s resignation so far.
The congressman, for his part, has said he’ll only resign if 142,000 people tell him to do so, referring to the number of votes he received in the election. Though Santos may claim he was rightfully elected by the people, voters actually elected someone now proven to be entirely fictitious.
While Santos weathers the barrage of Democrats who have already called for his resignation, here is every Republican who has joined those calls so far:
- Nassau County Republican Party
- Suffolk County Republican Party
- Representative Anthony D’Esposito (New York)
- Representative Nick LaLota (New York)
- Representative Nick Langworthy (New York)
- Representative Mike Lawler (New York)
- Representative Brandon Williams (New York)
- Representative Nancy Mace (South Carolina)
Meanwhile, Representative Marcus Molinaro, also a Republican from New York, expressed he doesn’t believe Santos can serve his district effectively anymore.