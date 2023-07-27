Leonard Leo’s Slippery Trick for Dodging the Scrutiny of Congress

After acknowledging that Congress historically had those “broad legislative powers,” however, Roberts then sought to justify limiting them with worse-case scenarios. “Without limits on its subpoena powers, Congress could ‘exert an imperious controul’ [sic] over the Executive Branch and aggrandize itself at the President’s expense, just as the Framers feared,” he wrote, quoting from the Federalist Papers. “And a limitless subpoena power would transform the established practice of the political branches. Instead of negotiating over information requests, Congress could simply walk away from the bargaining table and compel compliance in court.”

To that end, he laid out a four-part test for courts to use when weighing congressional subpoenas against the presidency. They are not meant to be used sequentially so I will describe them slightly out of order. The first part of the test instructed courts to determine “if other sources could reasonably provide Congress the information it needs in light of its particular legislative objective.” The second part required courts to ensure that the subpoena must be “no broader than reasonably necessary to support Congress’s legislative objective.” And the fourth part urged courts to “carefully scrutinize” the “burdens” imposed by such a subpoena upon the presidency by a “rival” branch so they do not consume too much of a president’s “time and attention.”

It is the third part, however, that got the most attention: The courts, Roberts wrote, “should be attentive to the nature of the evidence offered by Congress to establish that a subpoena advances a valid legislative purpose.” (Roberts also suggested there may be more parts to this test in the future but left that decision to future cases.) He advised the courts to pay particular attention to whether the stated purpose was clear and detailed enough. “That is particularly true when Congress contemplates legislation that raises sensitive constitutional issues, such as legislation concerning the presidency,” he noted.