The GOP Has a Plan for “Online Safety.” It Involves Censoring LGBTQ Content.

The fairly routine ritual interrogation of tech CEOs before a congressional committee hearing took a swerve Wednesday, when X (formerly Twitter) pledged its support for an “online safety” bill that would give Republicans another weapon in their assault on queer and trans people. The Kids Online Safety Act, or KOSA, has been touted as way for tech companies to be held accountable for harm to minors, including from unwanted exposure to content on eating disorders and suicide or from adults’ ability to message minors for the purpose of extracting explicit photos from them. But it has also raised alarms from LGBTQ rights groups and internet policy groups alike, because KOSA could lead to queer and trans content and community spaces being censored and shuttered by platforms, further isolating and possibly endangering LGBTQ youth. In a political moment in which these young people’s ability to be themselves or even read about themselves in school is under threat from Republicans, and when real-life queer and trans community spaces have become targets for violence from the right and far right, how could tech companies that typically pride themselves on LGBTQ+ allyship back such a bill?

Over the months since it was introduced, KOSA has found bipartisan support, with Democrats aligning with Republicans under the banner of promoting “online safety.” This umbrella cause covers what each party tends to define as the big problem with tech companies: KOSA offers an opportunity for Republicans to graft their invented victimhood at the hands of tech platforms—all the tortured claims of their speech being suppressed by Big Tech—onto fears about actual young people being victimized by someone they are communicating with online. Very old tropes about a rich, powerful cabal preying on children in secret have been retooled to turn Big Tech into child predators. The question of the precise truth content of these claims, or whether the problem is solvable by Congress, tends to recede beneath the rhetorical waves: Any opportunity that Senator Lindsey Graham has to accuse Mark Zuckerberg of having “blood on his hands,” as he charged on Wednesday, and as correct as he may be, is one he and his colleagues will seize. The bonus for Republicans who hate Big Tech is that KOSA gives those same companies an excuse to suppress queer and trans content online.